Fernando Cabral Filho takes office via selection from a triple list; list of names had been on the Planalto since November

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) chose this Thursday (20.Apr.2023) the lawyer Fernando Cabral Filho for the position of judge at TRE-RJ (Regional Electoral Court of Rio de Janeiro).

Cabral Filho was the favorite of the triple list that had been in possession of the Planalto since November 2022. The lawyer will fill the vacancy left by the disembargator Vitor Marcelo Aranha, who took on a position of the same function at the TJRJ (Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro) , in May last year.

Now, the Electoral Justice body is preparing the administrative procedures for defining the date of Cabral Filho’s inauguration.

Lawyers Carlos Eduardo de Campos Machado and Gustavo Rebello Horta were also on the triple list. Here’s the full from the list (49 KB).