By Eduardo Simões

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has appointed the director of the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) Tiago Sousa Pereira to the position of president of the regulatory body, according to a publication in the Official Gazette of the Union this Friday.

Lula also appointed the current superintendent of Civil Aviation Personnel at Anac, Mariana Olivieri Caixeta Altoé, to occupy a position as director of the agency.

Both nominations need to be analyzed and approved by the Senate.

Pereira, who has a term as director of Anac until 2026, has already held several positions at the agency before becoming director and has also worked at the Central Bank and the Ministry of Planning.

He is a career server and professor of Economics and Administration at the Brazilian Institute of Development, Teaching and Research (IDP). Pereira holds a degree in Economic Sciences and a Master’s in Economics from the University of Brasília.

Altoé, in turn, is an electrical engineer who graduated from the University of Brasília and has a master’s degree in Electronic Engineering and in Aeronautical and Mechanical Engineering from the Instituto de Tecnologia da Aeronáutica (ITA). She has been superintendent of Civil Aviation Personnel at ANAC since October 2020.