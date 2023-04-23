The President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) published on his Twitter profile this Saturday, 22, an apology to the disabled population after making capacitist statements during a government event last Tuesday, 28, to announce actions to combat violence in schools.

In an impromptu speech, Lula had said that “the World Health Organization has always stated that humanity should have more or less 15% of people with mental disabilities. If this number is true, there are almost 30 million people with screw imbalance problems in Brazil. A misfortune may happen at some point.”

After much backlash, the president recanted.

“I would like to apologize for a speech I made last week during a meeting about violence in schools. I’ve talked to and heard a lot of people over the last few days and I’m not ashamed to assume that I’m still learning and seeking to evolve. That’s why I want to portray myself with the entire community of people with intellectual disabilities, with people with mental health issues and with everyone who has been affected in some way by my speech. We must not link any type of violence to people with disabilities or people who have mental health issues. We will no longer reproduce this stereotype. Both my government and I are open to dialogue. As president of a country with a large portion of the population of PCDs, I am willing to learn and do what I can to make everyone feel included and respected. This is how we move forward as people, country and society”, wrote the president.

Lula is on an official trip to Portugal, where he signed trade agreements with the European country.