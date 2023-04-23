On Tuesday (April 18), the PT said that these individuals “have a screw problem” and related them to cases of violence

After criticism, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) used his Twitter account this Saturday (April 22, 2023) to apologize for a statement about individuals with mental disorders. On Tuesday (18.Apr), the PT member said that these people “have a screw problem” and related them to cases of violence.

“Four angels were victims of a person who, in my opinion, the Minister of Health is here, but I have always heard that the World Health Organization has always stated that in humanity there must be at least 15% of people with some mental disability problem . If this number is true, and you take Brazil with 220 million inhabitants, you take 15% of that, it means that we have almost 30 million people with an imbalance problem, [problema] of screw. That could happen at some point. So we have to think and analyze, mental health starts within the school”stated the PT member on April 18.

“We must not link any type of violence to people with disabilities or people who have mental health issues. We will no longer reproduce this stereotype,” declared the president in retraction Published this Saturday (April 22). He also said that he and the government are open to dialogue.

He concluded by saying that he is willing to learn: “As president of a country with a large portion of the population of PCDs, I am willing to learn and do what I can to make everyone feel included and respected. This is how we move forward as people, country and society.”.

The original speech was made during a meeting with members of the Three Powers to address the increase in cases of violence in schools.

Watch (1min16s):

Lula was referring to the attack that killed 4 children at a day care center in Blumenau (SC), on April 5. In the episode, a 25-year-old man invaded the place and killed the children. The attack took place a few days after a 13-year-old teenager stabbed a teacher to death at a state school in São Paulo.

like the Power360 showed, Brazil had 5 attacks with deaths in schools in the last 7 months.

After the speech, various organizations and personalities linked to the protection of people with disabilities criticized and classified the president’s attitude as “capacitist”.

the presenter of TV Globo Marcos Mionwho has a son with autism, published on Thursday (20.Apr.2023) a video on social networks where he said that the PT’s speech affects not only PCD people, but also families and organizations that work for inclusion. Mion also drew attention to the difficulty of bringing information about the subject to the population and the impact on the lives of people with disabilities:

“Not to mention the huge number of Brazilians who don’t have access to information, then the president comes in and says that. We here are fighting for acceptance, awareness, standardization of all these conditions, night and day. This person without information can look at his son with an intellectual disability and lose hope, because if the president says he has an unbalanced screw, what is he going to keep fighting for?”he declared.

After the apology, the Associação Brasileira de Psiquiatria invited Lula to participate in the Campaign against psychophobia –a neologism used to describe the stigma that people with disabilities and mental disorders live with.