Minister of Justice talks about framing publications considered criminal; read the 4 points of the proposal

THE “democracy package“, presented by the Minister of Justice Flavio Dino (PSB) to the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), provides for a Provisional Measure that creates obligations for digital platforms to remove content that is considered to be illegal.

The project was delivered this Thursday (26.jan.2023) and will be discussed among members of the government before being presented by Lula to the Legislative. The objective of the measures would be to combat the organization of attacks such as those of January 8th.

The package presented by Justice includes four proposals, as explained by Dino. Are they:

a Provisional Measure what “creates obligations for platforms with regard to crimes” about the maintenance of publications considered illicit;

what “creates obligations for platforms with regard to crimes” about the maintenance of publications considered illicit; A Constitutional Amendment concerning the creation of the National Guard;

concerning the creation of the National Guard; A law project to deal with the increase in penalties for crimes against the Democratic State of Law, in addition to proposing the creation of crimes, such as the attempt against the life of the Presidents of Powers;

to deal with the increase in penalties for crimes against the Democratic State of Law, in addition to proposing the creation of crimes, such as the attempt against the life of the Presidents of Powers; A law project which would aim to speed up the loss of assets of individuals and companies that participate in acts with agendas considered undemocratic.

The MP provides for the imposition of the withdrawal of publications that are considered crimes against the Democratic State of Law or terrorism. The suspension of content, determined by the Judiciary, must follow the practice adopted by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), which establishes a period of 2 hours and the imposition of a fine.

“We are not talking about undemocratic posts in general. We are dealing with posts that correspond specifically to the crimes typified in the Penal Code, as well as in the law of terrorism [Lei 12.360/2016]“, declares the minister. “It is not a regulation of the internet, it is not something that is confused with the theme of fake news“.

In a meeting with representatives of State Public Security Secretariats, Dino claimed that a debate on “legal obligations for platforms” on the internet must be started.“Companies that operate in the virtual environment consider that they have no legal obligation in relation to what transits there, and we do not agree with that”he declared.

Dino considered that the discussion should be done carefully to protect the right to freedom of expression, but he also stated that “no freedom of expression is absolute, because there is no freedom of expression for those who commit crimes“.

“We are not proposing a regulation on the definition of what is democratic, what is not, none of that. We support the idea of ​​platforms being responsible for complying with criminal law“, he stated.

The proposals will only be dealt with when the commissions are installed in Congress. Conversations between Lula and members of the government may also result in new projects for the package, as the minister warned. For Dino, the 4 points elaborated by his folder are “enough“.