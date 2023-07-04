Estadão Contenti

7/3/2023 – 3:54 pm

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva reinforced the government’s commitment to expanding investments in railroad construction during his third term and criticized the need for the country to have to import rail, when there could be greater production in the domestic market. According to the president, it is in the interest of “national sovereignty” to build more railroads.

The speeches took place during a speech at a ceremony for the start of works on lot 1F of the West-East Integration Railroad (FIOL), in Ilhéus (BA). According to the Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa, the project will be part of the new Growth Acceleration Program (PAC), which will be launched in July.

“It is shameful for a country the size of Brazil, which wants to have a railway network to facilitate the transport of that country’s wealth, having to import rail from another country, with the amount of iron ore and steelworks we have,” declared Lula. The Ministers of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, and of Transport, Renan Filho, also attended the ceremony.

“It’s true that Australia is selling more than we are, but it’s true that our ore is of much higher quality than Australia’s ore. Therefore, we can win in the price difference due to our quality”, added the president.

For the Chief Executive, the biggest investment in railroads “is not the interest of one businessman or another”. “It is in the interest of national sovereignty that we build this railroad and other railroads in the country so that we can have this country competitive with any other country in the world”, he added.

FIOL is made up of three stretches, the first stretch (FIOL 1) connecting the cities of Caetité and Ilhéus in Bahia, covering 537 kilometers in length and passing through 19 municipalities. The forecast for completion and start-up of operations is from 2027.

Despite the prediction, the president made a request to the businessmen for the works to be completed before the end of his third term. “It has to be delivered before December 31, 2026. Work a little overtime, work on weekends if necessary, so that we can open soon,” he said. According to him, if it is delivered in 2027, it runs the risk “of another bad thing coming back in this country and it (railway) being stopped again”, without naming former president Jair Bolsonaro, who became ineligible for eight years by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) last week.

“I want to be in the Presidency of the Republic so that we can inaugurate the end (of the works) and the delivery of this railroad”, asked Lula, who has not yet decided whether he will run for the 2026 presidential elections.























