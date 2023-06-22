The President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, this Wednesday upon his arrival at the Vatican. ALESSANDRO DI MEO / POOL (EFE)

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is going to intercede with Nicaraguan Daniel Ortega to release one of the main symbols of repression, Bishop Rolando Álvarez, sentenced to 26 years in prison after refusing to be sent into exile along with 220 others. Critical opponents of the regime stripped of nationality in February. The Brazilian president announced this initiative this Thursday in Rome, after being received the day before by Pope Francis in an audience at the Vatican. The Catholic Church is one of the main pillars of the opposition to Ortega.

“I intend to speak with Daniel Ortega about the release of the bishop. There is no reason to prevent him from playing his role in the Church [católica]”, Lula explained at a press conference in Rome, according to the Brazilian press. The leader of the Brazilian left has said that “the Church has a problem in Nicaragua, there are bishops and priests imprisoned” and added that “the only thing the Church wants is for them to be released so they can come to Italy.”

Monsignor Álvarez, 56, made a dramatic gesture by refusing to board the plane in which Ortega sent 222 political prisoners to the United States immediately after releasing them from jail. He withdrew their nationality and days later he expropriated their property. At that moment, the bishop of the diocese of Matagalpa left a heartfelt proclamation: “Let them be free, I pay their sentence.”

Days later, Bishop Álvarez was subjected to an express trial without guarantees in which he received 26 years in prison on charges of “treason”, “undermining national integrity” and “propagation of false news”.

Monsignor Rolando Álvarez, in prison on March 25, in a photo released by the Nicaraguan government. Nicaraguan Presidency (EFE)

Lula stressed in Rome that missions like this “are not always easy.” “The word ‘sorry’ is simple, but it takes a lot of grandeur to acknowledge that you’ve done something wrong. Not all men have the courage to say, ‘I made a mistake, I’m going to change.’ It is a work of convincing”. The Brazilian president then traveled to Paris, where he participated in a summit organized by his counterpart Emmanuel Macron on how to finance the fight against climate change and poverty.

The announcement of this attempt at intermediation by Lula occurs in the midst of intense negotiations within the OAS (Organization of American States) to draft a joint resolution on Nicaragua. The Washington-based body holds its general assembly. A Brazilian draft last week, which proposed to greatly water down the proposal sponsored by the US and four other countries, caused enormous outrage among the victims of Ortega’s repression and his vice president and wife, Rosario Murillo.

Brazil has modified the position expressed in that draft and its Foreign Ministry stressed on Wednesday that it is working with the rest of the countries so that a consensus resolution can go ahead. Brasilia hopes that, in addition to verifying human rights violations, the text leaves the door open for dialogue with the regime.

At the OAS assembly in Washington, the text condemning the Nicaraguan regime has undergone more modifications, but it retains “forcefulness” and criticizes religious persecution, says Francisco Mora, permanent representative of the United States in the inter-American organization. Mora explains that “it is reiterated [en la resolución] what has been said in previous general assemblies, but with more up-to-date language than what has happened in Nicaragua. There is consensus. Brazil is with some questions, but there is a consensus to condemn the situation. You can’t be soft with a dictatorship, but I don’t think the changes in Brazil will be more than a suggestion”. The US representative added that the text can be approved this Friday.

The leader of the Brazilian left is much more lukewarm and compromising than other presidents, such as those of Chile, Colombia, Argentina or Colombia, with the Nicaraguan authorities. Lula’s government avoided signing, in March, a UN report that denounced crimes against humanity in Nicaragua and which was supported by 55 countries. Lula will always be grateful to Ortega because it was in Managua, in 1980, on the first anniversary of the Sandinista revolution, where he met Cuban Fidel Castro.

