President and Minister Márcio França did not detail the value of the discount; measure aimed at lowering the cost of production

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and the Minister of Ports and Airports, Márcio Françaannounced the reduction of fees charged for embarkation and disembarkation at the ports of Rio de Janeiro and Santos, in the State of São Paulo.

In published video on Twitter on Saturday (June 17, 2023), Lula states that, in “some important things”the State must “have some ancestry”.

“It is very important to understand the role of the State […] Private ports raised taxes. And the ports that are administered by the State will lower taxes. Why that? Because we want to lower the cost of production in this country”he said.

According to France, the measure “it is very important to reduce inflation”. In the video, Lula and the minister do not specify the value of the exemptions. Discounts are based on calculations involving the type of cargo carried, route, frequency of use of terminals, among others.

O Power360 contacted the Ministry of Ports and Airports to investigate the matter, but did not receive a response until the publication of this report. The space remains open.

In June 2022, the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) excluded the cost of foremanship (handling of goods at the port) in national territory from the basis for calculating the Import Tax.

PRIVATE INVESTMENTS

In April of this year, Minister Márcio França said that the private sector would invest a total of BRL 75.9 billion in ports from 2023 to 2026.

The amount would be divided into:

contract renewals and extensions : R$7.1 billion;

: R$7.1 billion; new port leases : BRL 6.8 billion; It is

: BRL 6.8 billion; It is private use terminals: BRL 62 billion.

Brazil has around 175 cargo port facilities, including maritime ports and terminals and waterway facilities. There are ports along the coast and in the interior of the country that use Brazil’s extensive watersheds.

The main goods handled are iron ore, oil and derivatives (crude oil), containers, oil and derivatives (without crude oil) and soybeans.

