President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) informed that he will make a statement this Wednesday, 16, during the United Nations Climate Summit (COP-27), held in Sharm El-Sheik, Egypt. It is the second day of the PT’s commitments at the event.

“Going to sleep. Here in Egypt there is a difference of 5 hours. Tomorrow I will be at #COP27, at the Carta da Amazônia meeting, 6 am in Brazil. And I will make a statement at 12:15 pm Brazilian time, in the UN area. Brazil is back in the world to debate the climate issue”, wrote the president-elect.

The expectation is that the meeting “Charter from the Amazon – a common agenda for the climate transition” will be held together with governors Waldez Góes (PDT-AP), Gladson Cameli (PP-AC), Mauro Mendes (União-MT), Helder Barbalho (MDB-PA), Wanderlei Barbosa (Republicanos-TO), and Marcos Rocha (União-RO).

Lula was invited to go to COP27 by Helder. Afterwards, he also received an invitation from the organization of the event.

The president-elect is accompanied by the elected federal deputy Marina Silva (Rede-SP), and the former mayor of São Paulo Fernando Haddad (PT), names that are on the list of bets to assume ministries in the management of the PT.

PT senators Jean Paul Prates (RN), Jaques Wagner (BA) and Fabiano Contarato (ES) also accompanied Lula.