The elected president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), announced this Thursday (29.Dec.2022) that Senator Randolph Rodrigues (AP-Network)50 years old, as leader of the government in the National Congress during his mandate.

Randolfe graduated in history from UFAP (Federal University of Amapá). He entered politics in 1998, when he was elected state deputy for Amapá when he was still affiliated with the PT, being re-elected in the 2 following elections. He has been a senator since 2010 and his term runs until 2026.

In 2021, he was vice-president of the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) to investigate irregularities involving the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) during the pandemic.

In addition to the senator, Lula chose congressmen José Guimaraes (PT-CE) and Jaques Wagner (PT-BA) for government leadership in the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, respectively.

Together, the government leaders should articulate the vote on agendas of interest to the federal government in the National Congress.