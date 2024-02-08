Of this amount, R$36 billion will be invested in the State and the remainder in interstate projects

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) announced this Thursday (8.Feb.2024) that the New PAC (Growth Acceleration Program) will invest R$121.4 billion in infrastructure projects in Minas Gerais.

“We are going to present a PAC that allocates R$121.4 billion to Minas Gerais. Of these, R$36 billion are within Minas Gerais alone, the rest is on the borders and in conjunction with other states. We are going to make an investment of R$4 billion here in transport”said Lula in an interview with Itatiaia radio.

Among the investments for the State, Lula highlighted the creation of 8 federal institutes in Minas Gerais. According to the president, this will be a continuation of Lula's policy initiated by him and continued by the former president Dilma Rousseffwho during their mandates built 44 federal institutes in Minas Gerais.

At an event attended by several ministers, the federal government detailed where these resources will be applied. In a presentation, the Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa, reported that the energy, highways and railways sectors were the areas chosen for the largest volume of investments. In total, these 3 concentrate R$108.3 billion of the promised amount.

Most of the resources will be used in interstate projects precisely because railways and highways comprise sections that cross different states. The energy part also enters this equation with the construction of 29 transmission lines, 15 in Minas and 14 interstate.

Costa also informed that investments in the State could increase after Carnival, when PAC Seleções projects will be announced. Around 94% of Minas Gerais municipalities sent proposals, which totaled 4,255 possible projects.

The minister said that not all projects will be included in the federal program due to limited resources. However, he informed that the government will make the list of these projects available to the State's senators and deputies so that congressmen can act through their amendments.

Here are the investment provisions: