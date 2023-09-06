President says investment will be made by 2025 and seeks to support the control of deforestation and forest fires

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) announced on Tuesday (September 5, 2023) investments of BRL 600 million from the Amazon Fund to support cities in controlling deforestation and forest fires. The condition for the transfer of funds will be the reduction in the rate of deforestation and fires.

The announcement was made alongside the Minister of the Environment and Climate Change, Marina Silva, during the Amazon Day celebration ceremony at the Planalto Palace. Also present were the Vice President Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) and the ministers: Flávio Dino (Justice), Sonia Guajajara (Indigenous Peoples), Anielle Franco (Racial Equality), Paulo Teixeira (Agrarian Development and Family Agriculture) and Esther Dweck (Management and Innovation in Public Services).

The R$ 600 million will be applied until 2025 for monitoring and control actions, land and environmental regularization and sustainable productive activities.

Lula said that the amount will go to places that, according to recent indicators, are considered a priority in the fight against deforestation and forest fires. “It is important to bring the mayors of cities throughout the Amazon territory so that we do not see them as enemies, but as partners in the construction of the standing Amazon that we so desire.”, he declared.

According to the president, conversations with mayors and governors of the Amazon will be intensified: “It is not enough to put up a sign saying that it is forbidden to do this or that.”, said Lula, adding that an active participation policy will only actually occur with the joint work of the 3 levels of government.

The cities will receive resources proportional to the reduction of deforestation and fires, according to data from the Prodes system, from the INPE (National Institute for Space Research). The annual cycle is measured from August of one year to July of the following year.

The updated list of priority municipalities includes 69 cities. The 1st stage of the program must transfer up to R$ 150 million. The amount could reach R$200 million in 2024 and R$250 million in 2025.

“The Amazon is in a hurry to survive the devastation caused by the few people who don’t want to see the future, who in a few years cut down, burn and pollute what nature took millennia to create”, said Lula.

“We cannot allow that, in addition to loggers, prospectors, land grabbers, the Amazon is the preferred stage for organized crime. We will fight any and all types of illegality so that the people of the Amazon can live peacefully and happily.”, added the president.

INDIGENOUS LAND

At the ceremony, Lula signed the demarcation of two ILs (Indigenous Lands): Acapuri de Cima (Amazonas) and Rio Gregório (Acre). Together, they have 207 thousand hectares.

The TI Acapuri de Cima has 19,000 hectares and is home to 101 indigenous people of the Kokama ethnic group. The TI Rio Gregório has an area of ​​188,000 hectares, where around 580 indigenous people of the Katukina Pano and Yawanawá ethnic groups live.

“Protecting our territories means guaranteeing indigenous lives, ensuring diversity and facing climate emergencies. The living Amazon depends on keeping indigenous peoples, traditional communities, different cultures and knowledge alive”, said Minister Sonia Guajajara.