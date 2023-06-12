Pact signed in Planalto establishes that all minors are literate by the 2nd year of elementary school

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) launched this Monday (June 12, 2023), at the Planalto Palace, the National Literate Child Commitment. The plan, which will have R$ 2 billion in investments over 4 years, according to the government, wants to ensure that all children know how to read and write by the end of the 2nd year of elementary school.

Another objective of the program will be to focus on recomposing the learning of children who went through the literacy phase during the covid-19 pandemic.

The idea is to focus on children aged 6 and 7, but with promotion for children aged up to 5 and reinforcement in children aged 8 to 10, who should have been literate during the pandemic.

O MEC (Ministry of Education) will provide technical and financial support to states and municipalities, which will need to enter the program by term of adhesion.

According to the government, the program is divided into 5 axes: management and governance, training, physical and pedagogical infrastructure, recognition of good practices and an evaluation system.

According to the Minister of Education, Camilo Santanathe government is building with the unesco (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) a system of national recognition of good municipal and state practices within the program for promoting literacy.

Watch the ceremony: