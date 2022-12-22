BRASILIA (Reuters) – President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva announced on Thursday another series of nominations for the new government’s ministries, including the name of vice-president-elect Geraldo Alckmin to take over the Ministry of Industry and Commerce in 2023. .

Lula announced 16 names this Thursday, leaving Alckmin’s for last, as a surprise. He also joked that she made the decision to “give work” to the deputy.

The other 15 names released this Thursday by the president-elect are: Alexandre Padilha for Institutional Relations; Márcio Macedo for the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic; Jorge Messias for the Attorney General’s Office; Nísia Trindade for Health; Camilo Santana for Education; Esther Dweck for the Management folder; Márcio França for Ports and Airports; Luciana Santos for Science and Technology; Aparecida Gonçalves for the Women’s portfolio; Wellington Days for Social Development; Margareth Menezes for Culture; Luiz Marinho, Work; Anielle Franco for Racial Equality; Sílvio Almeida for Human Rights; and Vinícius Marques de Carvalho for the Comptroller General of the Union.

(Reporting by Eduardo Simoes)