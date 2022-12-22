The elected president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), announces this Thursday more names that will integrate the future government. The expectation is that PT members will be announced in important portfolios, such as the former governor of Ceará and elected senator, Camilo Santanaquoted for the Ministry of Education, and deputy Alexandre Padilhawho should assume the Institutional Relations Secretariat.

So far, Lula has announced 5 future ministers:

In addition, singer Margareth Menezes also accepted the PT’s invitation to take over the Ministry of Culture.

like the Power360 showed, the president of Fiocruz (Fundação Oswaldo Cruz), Nísia Trindade, should be nominated for the Ministry of Health, as well as the elected federal deputy Luiz Marinho (PT-SP) may be announced to head the Ministry of Labor.

Here are the names quoted to join the Lula government: