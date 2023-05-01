The President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, announced, this Sunday (30), that he will send to the National Congress, in the next few days, a bill (PL) that, if approved, will make it mandatory to readjust the minimum wage above of inflation. Lula also pledged, by the end of his current term in 2026, to approve the exemption from paying income tax for those earning up to R$5,000 a month.

“In the next few days, I will submit a bill to the National Congress so that this achievement is permanent and the minimum wage is readjusted every year above inflation”, anticipated Lula when making a statement on the national radio and TV network, by occasion of Labor Day, this Monday (1st).

According to the president, the “valorization of the minimum wage” is part of the government project, which seeks to “recompose the gains lost by male and female workers” over the last few years. “As of tomorrow, the minimum wage will be worth R$ 1,320.00 for active workers, retirees and pensioners. It is a small increase, but real”, recognized Lula when considering that, in the last six years, the readjustment of the minimum salary value was always below the accumulated inflation.

end of freeze

Lula also commented on the measure that raises, as of May, the income tax exemption range charged to formal workers – a campaign promise made by the president. A correction of the table had already been announced by the Minister of Labor and EmploymentLuiz Marino.

“We are changing the Income Tax exemption range, which eight years ago was frozen at R$ 1,903.98. From now on, up to R$ 2,640.00 per month you will not pay a single penny of tax”, pointed out Lula when classifying this as “another very important measure”.

“And until the end of my term, the exemption will be worth up to R$5,000 a month”, added Lula, once again committing to the gradual increase in the exemption range which, according to the federal government, will come into effect as of of May through a combination of two measures.

In addition to, in practice, raising the exemption range from the current R$ 1,903.98 to R$ 2,112, the government will grant a discount of R$ 528 on the tax paid at source, which is automatically withheld every month. The sum of the two values ​​totals the advertised R$ 2,640.00 – a figure equivalent to two minimum wages of R$ 1,320.

Workers

“There will be no reconstruction of Brazil without the appreciation of workers. Brazil will grow again with social inclusion and with new jobs being created. You can be sure that your hard work will be increasingly recognized and rewarded. And the 1st of May, which has always been a day of struggle, will once again be a day of conquest for the working people”, said Lula, in defending the policy of valuing the minimum wage as a “great instrument of social transformation”.

“It was thanks to that [nos governos petistas, entre 2003 e 2016], millions of Brazilian men and women emerged from extreme poverty, paving the way for a better life. It must be remembered that the appreciation of the minimum wage is not essential only for those who earn it. With more money in circulation, trade sales increase. The industry produces more. The wheel of the economy turns again and new jobs are created.”