According to Planalto, the credit line will have zero interest and the State has a 2-year grace period; bank still needs to detail payment

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) announced this Tuesday (September 12, 2023) that it will grant a R$ 1 billion to Rio Grande do Sul via BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development). The decision was taken at a ministerial meeting held this Monday to discuss aid strategies for the State.

“In addition to the R$ 740 million announced by the [Geraldo] Alckmin last Sunday, we now made a decision to grant a BNDES loan of R$ 1 billion to help recover the economy of all cities”said the president in a video alongside the vice president Geraldo Alckmin (PSB).

Lula also recalled the R$600 million from the FGTS (Service Time Guarantee Fund) that will be released to the population affected by the cyclone. According to the federal government, 354 thousand people will have access to the calamity withdrawal, worth a maximum of R$6,220 per person. The announcement was made by Caixa Econômica Federal last Wednesday (September 6, 2023). In total, there will be R$2.6 billion in aid.

Watch (1min24s):

To the Power360, Planalto reported that the BNDES credit line will have zero interest, only subject to correction for inflation. Furthermore, the State would have 2 years to start paying the loan. Payment details will still be released by the state development bank.

Lula ends the video by saying that the federal government will not fail to meet the needs of the region and that new measures may be announced. “We will continue to monitor, because it is still raining. We will certainly have much more information, and as things happen, we will make decisions”he states.

This Tuesday, the number of deaths in Rio Grande do Sul reached 47 as a result of the floods that hit the state in recent days. O Inmet (National Institute of Meteorology) predicts intense rain and winds of 60 to 100 km/h this week.