By Lisandra Paraguassu

BRASILIA (Reuters) – President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will announce the presidents of Petrobras, Banco do Brasil and Caixa on Friday, future finance minister Fernando Haddad said on Thursday.

Questioned by journalists, he said that the announcements will be made on Friday, but he preferred not to announce the names.

The future president of Petrobras should be Senator Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN), two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The senator’s name as chosen by the president-elect to lead Petrobras was announced last week by the general coordinator of the Single Federation of Petroleum Workers (FUP) and member of the transitional government, Deyvid Bacelar.

When contacted, the PT did not comment on the matter.

With more than 25 years of experience in the energy sector, Prates has defended that Petrobras increase its investments in renewables, in line with other global oil companies, and also in the refining area, in search of energy security.

The senator has also questioned Petrobras’ current pricing policy, which is currently in line with international market practices.