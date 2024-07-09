PT member is interested in bringing Brazilian businessmen to invest in Panama; Mulino supports boosting investments in the region

The President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), met this Monday (8.Jul.2024) with the President of Panama, José Raúl Mulino, to discuss the rapprochement between the countries. Both participated in the 64th Mercosur Summit of Heads of Statein Asuncion, Paraguay.

During the meeting, Lula defended the “need to exchange experiences and promote trade”. The Brazilian president expressed interest in bringing Brazilian businesspeople to invest in Panama and establishing dialogue between governments.

Lula shared on his X profile (ex-Twitter) the main topics discussed at the meeting. “We discussed the possibilities of better exploring the potential of relations between Brazil and Panama, of increasing our cooperation in several areas, particularly in investment and trade.”, says the text.

The Brazilian government believes that the main areas with potential for cooperation are bovine genetics, food security, agriculture and logistics. For Brazil, Panama has a strategic location and is therefore considered an important logistics and services center, which opens up opportunities for Brazilian companies.

Currently, the trade balance between the two countries is favorable to Brazil. In the first half of 2024, Brazilian exports to Panama totaled US$ 440.9 million, while imports totaled US$ 7.8 million, resulting in a surplus of US$ 433.1 million.

Furthermore, Mulino expressed support for integrating Central and South America to boost trade and investment in the region. The Panamanian president also mentioned seeking strategic partnerships with Mercosur and cooperation in the fight against organized crime.