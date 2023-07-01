Every five years, North Korea holds elections. At the North Korean democracy party, 100% of voters turn out to vote. Something extraordinary and unique, which becomes even more fantastic and unique after the investigation. Winning candidates receive something close to 100% of the vote.

No one holds elected office in North Korea without being unanimous. Do you know why? Electoral ballots come with one name only. Dispute is a capitalist thing. In the perfect world of North Korean democracy, there is consensus. This year alone, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva made several references to the (super) occurrence of elections in Venezuela to attest that there is a vibrant democracy there. So vibrant that leaders are not afraid of electoral scrutiny.

Cuba, the rebel island, also holds elections. So, how to call that dictatorship a dictatorship? The archives of interviews from the last two presidential elections in Brazil are rich in showing how the Brazilian left uses elections as a synonym for democracy. I’m sorry, but it’s not.

In Cuba, idyllic Cuba, elections are a stage on which the people play a supporting role. Cubans simply have to choose between a candidate from the Communist Party of Cuba and another from the Communist Party of Cuba, previously nominated by the leaders of the Communist Party of Cuba. These delegates will compose the National Assembly that elects the president. In fact, the correct verb is to validate.

Many people were shocked by a statement by President Lula in an interview with Rádio Gaúcha, in which he defined democracy as a relative value, not only to defend his friend Nicolás Maduro, but to justify what Venezuela has become. For Lula, the actions of Maduro and his cronies are like an indigenous democracy that expresses its unique characteristics in the political ecosystem, which, in the Brazilian president’s mind, is conveniently fluid.

The PT president tried to correct it. She said that democracy is only democracy when it is social. A recurring false dichotomy among leftists during the Cold War, who asked hungry people: “Do you prefer bread or freedom?”.

A trick intended to illustrate the old image that under communism everything belonged to everyone, while under capitalism some have everything and many have almost nothing. Therefore, the suppression of freedom would be a fair price to pay for things to work well and for everyone to be entitled to their piece of “social democracy”. A business so hopeless that it was never able to prove itself in practice, but that until today is the hallucination of political leaders, academics and militants.

The relativization of democracy is not an isolated fact. Lula vocalized something that has been embedded in the debate and in people’s minds for some time now. The thesis that there is not a democracy, but democracies. And that democracy as a patrimony of humanity, built on foundations that come from antiquity and have been adjusted over centuries, is not suitable for supporting “the new forms of democracy”. The best example of this is the jocular “Democracy with Chinese characteristics”.

Xi Jinping has deployed his diplomats in the field to retort criticism of his regime. He wanted to show the free world that nobody has the authority to talk about democracy. Therefore, no one can impose what democracy is. In Brazil, there were several occurrences of conceptual harassment. In 2021, former President Dilma Rousseff condemned western democracies and said that the future is China. A year earlier, the presidents of the main Brazilian political parties gathered in a webinar to absorb the Chinese concept of democracy, in one of the most surreal online events produced during the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the opening of the 26th meeting of the São Paulo Forum, President Lula recalled when barred

the desire of the then coup leader Colonel Hugo Chávez to participate in the second meeting of the Foro de São Paulo, in El Salvador, because Chávez had been a coup leader. Lula recalls that Chávez tried to seize power by force in 1992 in a failed coup, which landed him in prison until 1994.

Some things stand out. Lula misses some details. She says that the Foro de São Paulo event in El Salvador was the second in history, when in fact it was the sixth. It would just be silly, because after all, years have passed and no one is obliged to remember dates and places precisely.

But the story that Lula tells, to attest to the democratic spirit of the São Paulo Forum, is a forgery. As soon as Chávez got out of jail in 1994, a Cuban jet landed in Caracas and took him for a personal meeting with Fidel Castro, who sponsored him.

Contrary to what Lula said, coup leader Hugo Chávez did take part in the sixth meeting of the Foro de São Paulo, in San Salvador. The report on the first participation of the Venezuelan in the association is recorded in the book “Foro de São Paulo: building Latin American and Caribbean integration”, by PT members Valter Pomar and Roberto Regalado. The work was published in 2013 by Editora Fundação Perseu Abramo, which belongs to the PT.

Lula manipulates a story to try to show an invented face of the Forum.

What happened that year was this: Chávez wasn’t content with not being a star. He wanted to make one of his long speeches to the plenary of the Forum. Something that was denied him, because no one wanted to give up his time to give it to the Venezuelan, who had not yet been raised to the post of star of Latin American and world leftism, the right to shine. But Chávez was not erased. As a gift, guerrilla friends from the Farabundo Martí National Liberation Front gave him access to the tribune to speak at one of the Forum’s commissions.

Lula’s laxity with history, with democracy, with morality reappears with impunity, because, as he himself said in the aforementioned interview with Rádio Gaúcha, the democracy he likes is the one that led him to his third term. For Lula, the democracy he used to win was a means. Not the end.