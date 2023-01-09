The highest authorities of the Republic of Brazil have been urgently summoned by the recently inaugurated president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, this Monday, a day after a mob of supporters of his predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro, assaulted the three powers in Brasilia . The 77-year-old president has met at the Planalto presidential palace with the president of the Supreme Court, Rosa Weber, and with those of Congress, Arthur Lira, and the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco. Lira is an ally of Bolsonaro and joined the unanimous condemnation of the assault by the highest representatives of the institutions. The Defense Minister, José Múcio, and the recently appointed heads of the Armed Forces have also been summoned. After the meeting, the highest representatives of the three powers have released a joint note in which they state: “We reject the terrorist, vandalism, criminal and coup acts” on Sunday.

In addition, the governor of the Federal District (DF), Ibaneis Rocha, has been suspended from office for three months for not having prevented the passage of the extremists who assaulted the headquarters of the three branches of the State. Later, Lula is scheduled to meet with the governors of the 26 states, after speaking by phone with the Portuguese Prime Minister, António Costa, according to his official agenda.

On the ninth day of his new term, Lula faces the most serious challenge suffered by Brazilian democracy since the end of the dictatorship, in 1985. It is the culmination of months of tension, fueled by the far-right ex-president Bolsonaro, who is in Florida (United States), and reflects the extreme polarization that divides Brazil into two halves.

The Bolsonaristas, dressed in the colors of the country’s flag (yellow and green), emulated the Trumpists to stage a tropical version of the assault on the Washington Capitol two years ago, with the difference that in Brasilia the institutions were not meeting in session, that there were no deaths and that it was not a surprise, but rather an attack feared by Democrats for months. In the case of Brazil, three hours later the security forces had retaken control of the three buildings.

Thousands of Bolsonaristas who the former president has convinced that the elections held in October were stolen invaded the Congress, the Presidency and the Supreme Court, located around the Plaza de los Tres Poderes designed by the architect Óscar Niemeyer. The defeated president lukewarmly condemned the attack perpetrated by the most radical sectors of his followers, whom for months he has encouraged to distrust the voting system, the recount and the highest court of justice. When the seizure of the seats of political power was still underway, Lula accused his predecessor of inciting “fascist vandals.”

The assailants destroyed furniture and works of art, broke pieces of the glass facades and flooded the Congress before being evicted by the police. They are very valuable pieces, part of the modernist heritage designed by Niemeyer when, together with the urban planner Lucio Costa, he devised Brasilia, inaugurated in the center of the country in 1960. One of the reasons for moving the capital of Rio de Janeiro to the interior was to make it difficult for hypothetical protests against the authorities, in addition to shielding them from a possible attack like the one carried out on Sunday. The assault occurred in the same place where a week before a festive crowd of 300,000 people surrounded Lula, together with dozens of foreign heads of state, in his return to power for a third term.

coup camps

On Monday morning, the police evicted the coup camp set up in front of the Army headquarters in Brasilia. Between 1,200 and 1,400 people were detained for identification, according to Army spokesman Colonel Marcos André Benzecry. The Bolsonaristas were not detained, but rather taken to a place where they are being identified and searched. “That is where the investigation begins to see if they have something to do with the acts of vandalism” on Sunday, Benzecry said.

A Supreme Court judge ordered the dismantling of all the camps set up two months ago, after the elections, by radical Bolsonaro supporters who question the official result that gave Lula a victory, by a minimum, against Bolsonaro (51% against Bolsonaro). 49%). A few days ago, the new Defense Minister estimated that there were some 5,000 people in the protests scattered throughout the country. The decision is signed by Judge Alexandre de Moraes, the most active of the magistrates of the highest court, who also ordered the suspension for 90 days of the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha, an ally of Bolsonaro who was aware of the march towards the institutions and He was the head of the DF Military Police, which did not cut off the extremists.

The now ousted governor apologized to Lula on Sunday after removing from office the Secretary of Security, a former police minister of Bolsonaro who is on vacation in Florida, where the former president and far-right leader is also present. Bolsonaro traveled to Orlando two days before the end of his term so as not to hand over to his nemesis, Lula. The moment the new president was sworn in, Bolsonaro lost his presidential immunity, and therefore, he can be formally prosecuted in any of the multiple investigations opened against him.

The assault was still underway when Lula, in his capacity as head of state, ordered the federal intervention of public security in the DF, that is, that the federal government assume command of the security forces that until then depended on the government. governor. “This genocide is fueling this [el ataque] via networks [sociales] from Miami”, said the chief executive in an impromptu press conference.

Many of the invaders reached the political heart of Brazil in a hundred buses and walking calmly, even escorted by the Military Police, from the coup camp set up at the headquarters of the Army General Headquarters, another spectacular Niemeyer building located nine kilometers from the assaulted buildings.

The security forces detained some 300 people accused of participating in the invasion, whom the Brazilian press already defines as “terrorists”, an unusual term internally in this country until on Christmas Eve the police detained a Bolsonaro member. accused of a failed bombing attack.

