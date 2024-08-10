Despite this, the survey indicates that the federal government is more rejected than the state government among residents of the capital of São Paulo.

Search Datafolha indicates that the president’s actions, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), and the governor of São Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), are approved by 1 in 3 residents of the city of São Paulo. The state government is considered excellent or good by 32% of those interviewed. The federal government is considered excellent or good by 35%.

The survey was conducted from August 6 to 7, 2024, with 1,092 voters in the city of São Paulo. The margin of error is 3 percentage points. The confidence level is 95%. It is registered with the Electoral Court under protocol SP-03279/2024.

Despite similar approval ratings, Lula’s government has a higher rejection rate than Tarcísio’s administration. The federal administration is rated as bad or terrible by 36% of respondents. The São Paulo government is rated as bad or terrible by 27% of respondents.

Here are the complete scenarios:

Tarcísio is one of the names considered to run for President in the 2026 elections, if Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is unable to reverse his ineligibility. The governor of São Paulo was once the former president’s Minister of Infrastructure.

On July 19, the governor of Minas Gerais, Romeo Zema (Novo), stated that Tarcísio is the strongest name on the right for the 2026 presidential elections. “Today, it is certainly Tarcísio, due to the relevance of the State of São Paulo. Some research already points to Tarcísio”, Zema said at the time.

In addition to Tarcísio, Zema also mentioned the governors of Goiás, Ronaldo Caiado (Union Brazil), from Paraná, Little Mouse Junior (PSD) and its own name.

