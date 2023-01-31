The President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, presented this Monday, with nuances, their views on the war in Ukraine and the European Union (EU)-Mercosur agreement, in a cordial and with emphasis on the protection of the Amazon.

The dialogue took place in Brazil, where the Brazilian president met with the German chancellor, the first foreign leader to make an official visit to the country since his inauguration, on January 1, and expressed his support for the agreement signed in 2019. between the community bloc and Mercosuremphasized that he intends to review some points already agreed upon.

Regarding the conflict in Ukraine, the president of Brazil affirmed that Russia “made a mistake by invading another country”, suggested some responsibility also on the part of Ukraine, since “when one does not want to, two do not fight”, and proposed creating a group of countries to negotiate a peace agreement.

You were needed, dear Lula

Scholz, in a press conference with Lula, avoided commenting on that proposal, He assured that the conflict was provoked by “a flagrant violation of international law and international order.”

The greatest coincidence occurred in environmental matters, in which Germany announced an initial and “immediate” donation of 35 million euros (about 38 million dollars) to strengthen the protection of the Amazon, as well as promised to work with Brazil in the development of clean energy.

The German leader appreciated the determination of the new Brazilian government to rigorously combat the climate crisis and expressed his “joy” at having “Brazil back” on the international scene, alluding to the isolation that the country suffered during the administration of the now far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro.

“You were needed, dear Lula,” said Scholz.

Lula da Silva and Olaf Scholz during a bilateral conference at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia.

Changes in the EU-Mercosur agreement

Lula da Silva was emphatic regarding the need to process the EU-Mercosur agreement

The Brazilian president was emphatic regarding the need for the process for the ratification of the agreement reached in 2019 by Mercosur and the EU to be accelerated, but he clarified that he has some objections to what was agreed.

He explicitly referred to the chapter on government purchases, in which he implied that the interests of Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay and Paraguay, members of Mercosur, were not fully contemplated.

“Something will have to be changed”said Lula, and specified that the issue of government purchases “is important” for “every developing country”, because “it is a way of making small and medium-sized companies grow.”

He promised before the German chancellor to discuss this issue with the other Mercosur partners and said he was convinced that a “proposal” to the EU in this sense would be presented in the coming months.

Scholz, for his part, did not comment on Lula’s position, but said he was “excited” with Brazil’s new environmental policies, which he considered will allow an agreement to be accelerated that is “of interest to both regions.”

The German leader concluded in Brasilia a tour that had previously taken him to Chile and Argentina. In that second country, he also learned of President Alberto Fernández’s desire to conclude the agreement as soon as possible.

Condemnation of Lula and caution of Scholz on Ukraine

While Scholz was cautious about German support for Ukraine, even with weapons, he stressed that the “democracies of the world” must come together to prevent “pecking order” from being imposed.

On the agenda that Lula and Scholz discussed there is a wide range of issues, but cooperation in environmental matters stands out.

In this regard, Lula showed his opposition to the shipment of arms and said that it is necessary for the world to work for peace.

“My suggestion is to create a group of countries” that promotes a dialogue between Ukraine and Russia to “find peace” and proposed that it be made up of Germany, France and the United States, among others, with Brazil, China and India as possible mediators.

Too He was emphatic about the role that China should play and said that he will discuss the issue with the Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, during his visit to Beijing next March.

“It has a very important role” and “it is time for the Chinese government to put its hands in the dough,” Lula declared in defense of a proposal for peace, which Scholz refrained from commenting on.

