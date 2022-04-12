PT met with emedebista before going to dinner at Eunício Oliveira’s house with senators from the MDB and other acronyms

the former presidents Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN), 76 years old, and Jose Sarney (MDB), 91 years old, met this Monday (11.Apr.2022), in Brasília, at Sarney’s house. The meeting lasted about an hour and a half.

Lula has a good relationship with Sarney and is trying to attract the support of the MDB for his candidacy in the 1st round. The party’s pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic is Senator Simone Tebet (MS).

Later, PT went to a dinner with MDB senators and politicians from other parties at the house of the former president of the Senate. Eunício Oliveira (MDB-CE). The following politicians attended the dinner with Lula at Eunício’s house:

On Tuesday (Apr 12), Lula visits the Terra Livre encampment, on Esplanada dos Ministérios, where indigenous people demand demarcation of land.