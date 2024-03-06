The Brazilian president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and his Spanish counterpart, Pedro Sánchez, highlighted this Wednesday their optimism in closing the free trade agreement between the EU and Mercosur, despite the new impasse in the negotiations that have been going on for more than two decades. .

The expectation of getting An agreement was diluted again by the declared rejection of France and doubts within the European Commission.

But the two leftist leaders, who last year were in the rotating presidency of each bloc, renewed their optimism in statements to the press after a meeting at the Planalto presidential palace, in Brasilia.

“We are ready to sign the agreement with the EU,” Lula said.

But Paris opposes signing the free trade agreement, amid protests by French farmers who reject it. Germany, on the other hand, advocates achieving this.

“We are going to sign this agreement for the good of America, for the good of Mercosur and for the good of the European Union. (…) We have reached a situation in which we need it politically, economically and geographically,” Lula added.

Sánchez said that The invasion of Ukraine and the confrontation with Russia has made the agreement even more necessary for Europe.

“Europe, after the war in Ukraine, has learned the lesson that it must seek new allies and diversify its political and commercial relations,” he said.

For the Spanish ruler, the treaty with Mercosur (which, in addition to Brazil, includes Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and more recently Bolivia) would not only create the largest free trade area in the world, but would also unite two blocs with “similarities” in their visions on democracy and the fight against climate change.

“It would be a change even in global geopolitics,” he claimed.

In his first visit to Latin America's largest economy since coming to power in 2018, Sánchez will meet with congressional leaders on Wednesday, before traveling to Sao Paulo to attend a business forum.

Spain is the second largest investor in Brazil, with a volume of 59 billion dollars, according to Brasilia.

On Friday, Sánchez will travel to Santiago to meet with the Chilean president, Gabriel Boric.

