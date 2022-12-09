British premier congratulated president-elect on victory; petista spoke of his plans to preserve biodiversity

President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, spoke this Friday (9.Dec.2022) by telephone. The British Prime Minister congratulated the PT candidate for winning the elections. The 2 also talked about environmental protection.

According to a note from the British government, Lula and Sunak discussed “plans to strengthen cooperation in addressing shared priorities, including expanding the work they do to preserve the planet’s natural resources🇧🇷 Here’s the full 🇧🇷111KB🇧🇷

One of the topics discussed was how to reverse forest loss. 🇧🇷The President-elect updated the Prime Minister on his plans to preserve biodiversity and transition to a greener economy”, says an excerpt.

The note ends by saying that the 2 politicians wished each other luck for the games of their respective teams in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.