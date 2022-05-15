Paulo Dantas (MDB) wins indirect election in the Legislative Assembly and will govern the state until the end of the year

the state deputy Paulo Dantas (MDB) was elected this Sunday (May 15, 2022) for a buffer term to the government of Alagoas in an indirect election in the State Legislative Assembly.

Supported by former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), by the former governor Renan Filho (MDB) and by his father, Senator Renan Calheiros (MDB), he will remain in office until the end of the year.

Dantas’s plate, which will have the doctor Wanderley Neto (MDB) as vice governor, received 21 votes among the 27 members of the Assembly. Another 3 slates received 1 vote each. One deputy voted blank and 2 others did not attend the session.

The governorship became vacant with the resignation of Renan Filho, who will run for a seat in the Senate. He ruled without vice since 2020, when Luciano Barbosa (MDB) resigned and was elected mayor of Arapiraca (AL). In this scenario, the law determines the holding of indirect elections.

Lira x Renan

The election in the Legislative Assembly spilled over from state currency to actions in the STF (Federal Supreme Court) and a political dispute between the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and Renan Calheiros.

The PP, the deputy’s party, contested the call notice for indirect elections in an ADPF (Arguição de Descumprimento de Preceito Fundamental) in the Supreme Court. The rapporteur of the process, Minister Gilmar Mendes, promoted changes in the rules in an injunction, but did not prevent the election from taking place.

Previously, elections were suspended on two occasions. There was initially a decision of the 1st instance of the TJ-AL (Tribunal de Justiça de Alagoas) at the request of the PSB —the party of the mayor of Maceió, JHC, who is an ally of Lira. It was overthrown on April 29 by the president of the state court, judge José Carlos Malta Marques.

The PSB appealed directly to the president of the STF, Luiz Fux. On May 1, he again suspended the lawsuit until the natural rapporteur of actions on the case, Gilmar Mendes, decided on the challenges to the rules. With Gilmar’s order changing the public notice, the holding of elections in the Assembly was again authorized.

“Chicana”

After the election was finally held this Sunday and the MDB candidate won, Renan Calheiros stated that “failed coup attempt” by Lyra. To the Power 360the senator classified the challenges in Justice as a “sampling” than, in his view, the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and its allies”want to do with the national election”.

Before going to court, Lira worked to oppose União Brasil from Alagoas to Paulo Dantas’s candidacy in the Assembly. Behind the scenes, the migration of the senator and pre-candidate for governor is attributed to this same movement. Rodrigo Cunha (AL) from the PSDB to the Union. And also the landing of the PP from Bahia from the alliance with the PT to support the former mayor of Salvador ACM Netosecretary general of the Union, in state elections.

Renan Calheiros reacted by joining 6 state deputies to the MDB, which already had the largest bench in the Assembly and now has 16 of the 27 members of the House.