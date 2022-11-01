The victory of Luiz Ignacio Lula Da Silva in the Brazilian elections is good news, the former São Paulo metallurgical leader will always be better than the far-right Jair Bolsonaro. The victory was given by the minimum, less than 2 percent of the votes, in the most popular elections in the recent history of Brazil. Until 70 percent of the votes had been counted, the one who was winning was Bolsonaro, the arrival of the vote from the northern states was the one that ended up turning the elections in favor of Lula. At the time of writing these lines, Bolsonaro had not recognized his defeat. Something like the script of our 2006 elections that President López Obrador, who rightly celebrated Lula’s victory today, still does not admit having lost.

In the second half of the 1970s I had the opportunity to live for a few months in Brazil, a fascinating country, where I became friends (we were all almost teenagers) with a group of students who worked at the university in that city with a metallurgical union leader who it was one of the few expressions of real opposition to the Brazilian military dictatorship. And I began to participate, in a newspaper (that is, it was just a mimeographed pamphlet) called Liberación, with that small group that supported that bearded union leader , very disheveled and self-taught, a socialist from below who continued to work in his factory and told the stories of the deep poverty of his city. He was supported by a strange mix of Jesuits and Trotskyists. The traditional left did not have much sympathy for that trade unionist everyone called Lula. The character was fascinating mainly because of the authenticity of him.

I left Brazil and the years passed. I saw Lula again, when she was in her second presidential campaign. She had brought him to Mexico, Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas, with whom she made a solid political alliance. I had the opportunity to do a long radio interview with him and talk a little with this man who was still a fascinating character, but who was already the most important left-wing leader in Latin America. The interesting thing about Lulaera is that he really came from the most popular, poorest sectors of his country and that he had reached the top from his work as a trade unionist, as a leader of workers, which he never abandoned.

At some of the summits of the Americas I was able to speak with him, he was already president of Brazil, and a sensation in international markets and in the media. Brazil was growing at a dizzying pace, Lula had made important reforms, opened Petrobras, the oil company, to foreign investment. He established a social program that took much from the Solidarity that had been born in Mexico with Salinas de Gortari, which, with the economic power that Brazil achieved thanks to the increase in the price of raw materials, was a success. He said that he wanted investments because that way he could collect and finance his programs: he was right.

Lula received the same recognition from Bush as from Obama, from Merkel, the Castros, Putin or Xi Jin Ping. Talking with Lula in those years was like talking to a man who had managed to grow with social justice, opening markets and respecting freedoms.

The last time I saw Lula was when Dilma Rousseff had already assumed the government, a woman who had been a guerrilla, who was imprisoned and brutally tortured by the dictatorship, but who did not remotely have his charisma. It was a closed meeting of businessmen and their families (I was going as a speaker) that was held on an island and the host was Marcelo Odebrecht, who was at the height of his economic power. Lula stayed the three days of the meeting, participated in the forums, gave an extensive explanation about the Brazilian miracle and even took time to go on stage and dance with one of the best singers in Brazil, Daniela Mercury.

Shortly after, everything fell apart. The prices of the raw materials that maintained the miracle fell precipitously. The middle class that lived in a bubble of prosperity discovered that it was in the midst of an unexpected crisis. An investigation by a minor judge into a corruption complaint became the Odebrecht case, all of its executives became protected witnesses and involved politicians from many countries in a network of corruption, including Emilio Lozoya in Mexico, but above all good part of the Brazilian political class.

The so-called “government of the judges” began. Rousseff resigned and everyone knew that the next figure to fall would be Lula. He spent more than 500 days in prison so that he would not participate in the elections that Bolsonaro won four years ago. He got out of jail, restarted his campaign and won Sunday’s election.

Let’s not fool ourselves. Beyond personal sympathy, Lula’s Brazil will be a huge competitor for Mexico for international investments seeking to move from China. It already was in the past, it will be more so now, especially because of its high availability of raw materials and because Lula has never been afraid of private investment, on the contrary, it is with her that he financed his social programs and he will do so again.

Lula does not speak a word of English but he travels all over the world, he understands everyone, he is a man of the left but his vice president is of the center right. He knows what entrepreneurs and money are for. It is not Maduro or Cristina Fernández. He doesn’t want to lock himself up. He will seek regional supremacy and he can have it.