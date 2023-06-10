Militant died this Friday (June 9), aged 86, from complications related to dysplasia, abnormal cell production

Politicians used their social networks to speak out about the death of Wladimir Pomar, 86 years old, this Friday (June 9, 2023). He was one of the founders of the PT (Workers’ Parties), member of the National Executive of the Party, coordinator of the Cajamar Institute and of the 1st presidential campaign of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), in 1989.

In your Twitter profile, the president sympathized with the militant’s family and friends. Lula also shared the note of regret published on the government website and signed by the government.

“Wladimir Pomar fought for social causes throughout his life, facing dictatorship and repression at different times in the history of Brazil”, wrote Lula.

The national president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmannalso manifested on the social networks about Pomar’s death. By sharing the statement of condolences from the Workers’ Partythe federal deputy stated that “in all the trenches in which he acted, Wladimir Pomar was an admirable, dear and respected comrade”.

Pomar would have turned 87 on July 14, 2023. notethe MST (Movement of Landless Rural Workers) said that “Unfortunately, plans to celebrate this special occasion [aniversário de Wladimir Pomar] with comrades and his beloved family were interrupted”.

The MST also stated that the complications of dysplasia, an abnormal cell production capable of causing malformations in the human body, “made him have a terribly painful end of life, totally different from what he sometimes said he wanted to have and particularly unfair to such a kind fellow”.