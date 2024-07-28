André Fufuca and the governors of São Paulo and Maranhão capitalized on Brazil’s first victories at the Olympics

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and other politicians congratulated Brazilian athletes who won medals this Sunday (28.Jul.2024), during the Paris Olympics.

Lula mentioned 3 athletes: skater Rayssa Leal, who won bronze, and judokas Willian Lima and Larissa Pimenta, who won silver and bronze, respectively.

The Minister of Sports, Andre Fufucawho is in the French capital to follow the Olympic Games, congratulated the athletes separately and highlighted that Rayssa and Willian Lima are beneficiaries of the Athlete Scholarshipa program that gives athletes between R$410 and R$16,690.

The governor of Sao Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), took the opportunity to say that Larissa Pimenta and Willian Lima were born in cities in the State.

The governor of Maranhão did the same, Carlos Brandao (PSB), with Rayssa Leal. The skateboarder is from Imperatriz (MA).

