The President of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silvareceived this Monday his Colombian counterpart, Gustavo Petro, with whom he discussed several key issues in the relationship between the two countries over the next few years, such as possible joint measures to improve the protection of the Amazon region, anti-drug policy, support for the total peace in Colombia and electrical interconnection.

Lula received the Colombian president in the company of the new Brazilian Foreign Minister, Mauro Vieira, and former Foreign Minister Celso Amorim, who will be a kind of adviser to the president on foreign affairs. The meeting took place at the Itamaraty Palace, headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Brasilia.

The first key topic of the meeting was the defense of the environmentwhich has been one of the flags of the campaign that brought the new Brazilian president to power, who has promptly promised to reestablish measures to combat deforestation in the Amazon, abandoned by the government of now former President Jair Bolsonaro.

“A great pact to save the Amazon jungle in favor of humanity”, Petro wrote on his Twitter account, after his meeting with Lula, at whose inauguration he was present this Sunday.

As it became known, the presidents agreed to call a Amazon Summitwhich would take place in Leticia (Colombia) or Tabatinga (Brazil), on the border of both countries, between April and May of this year.

For this, reported the Petro press office, the Ministry of the Environment will have preparatory meetings with the participation of scientists and researchers. The summit would be attended by the presidents of the eleven countries that share the largest plant lung on the planet.

Presidents Gustavo Petro and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva

In his message, Petro added that during his meeting with Lula they also discussed a “Study of the electrical interconnection of the Americas with clean energy sources”another key issue in the bilateral relationship.

On the other hand, the Colombian president appreciated the new position of the Government of his Brazilian counterpart towards the region and the fact that there is now “a Brazil guarantor of peace in Colombia”.

Along these lines, Petro invited Brazil to participate in the conference on drug policy, which would take place in Mexico, as proposed last year to the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, during a visit to Ciudad de Mexico.

It should be noted that in November a joint statement from the Colombian and Mexican foreign ministries confirmed, without great details, that this eventual meeting, which would have the presence of regional leaders, will have the purpose of “redesigning and rethinking drug policy.” .

Petro was one of the twenty heads of state and government who attended Lula’s inauguration this Sundaywho also announced that he would boost Brazil’s foreign policy, which he considered abandoned during Bolsonaro’s administration, especially in relation to Latin America.

Lula anticipated that what he describes as Brazil’s “return to the world” will involve revitalizing Latin American integration, with Mercosur as the starting point and the Union of South American Nations (Unasur) and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) as complements. regional.

The new president thus sent a strong signal that, as when he governed between 2003 and 2010, foreign policy will be one of the axes of his third termafter four years of international “isolation” with Bolsonaro.

The new Brazilian president dedicated his first day in power to diplomacy and had two bilateral meetings with many of the leaders who traveled to Brasilia. In addition to Petro, he received, among others, the King of Spain, Felipe VI, and the presidents of Argentina, Alberto Fernández; Bolivia, Luis Arce, and Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso.

For his part, Petro also met in Brasilia with the President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, with whom he spoke about an alliance towards the energy transition. Similarly, he held a meeting with the members of the South Korean delegation, headed by Chung Jin-suk, vice president of the National Assembly, with whom he discussed agrarian reform and the bioeconomy.

WILLIAM MORENO HERNANDEZ

International Writing

*With information from EFE