Brasilia, Brazil.- The presidents of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and Colombia, Gustavo Petro, insisted this Saturday that Venezuela must publish the minutes of the presidential election that declared Nicolás Maduro the winner, even after the justice system of that country validated the result.

“Both presidents remain convinced that the credibility of the electoral process can only be restored through the transparent publication of disaggregated and verifiable data,” according to a joint statement issued after new telephone contacts between the leaders.

“It is worth recalling the commitments made by the Government and the Opposition through the signing of the Barbados Accords, whose spirit of transparency must be respected.” They also called on all those involved to avoid resorting to acts of violence and repression.

Opposition leader María Corina Machado called on Venezuelans to “take to the streets” next Wednesday, August 28, one month after the elections that declared Maduro the winner, after the Supreme Court validated his questioned reelection.

“We Venezuelans are once again in the streets. This August 28th; with our families, with our children, with our grandchildren and with our electoral certificate in hand, we ratify that #ActaMataSentencia,” Machado posted on X, along with an image that reads “to the streets on the 28th.” The opposition group claims victory for candidate Edmundo González Urrutia, by claiming to have copies of electoral certificates that prove Maduro’s defeat.