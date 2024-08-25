Presidents Gustavo Petro of Colombia and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva have announced that they will not recognize the results released by the National Electoral Council (CNE) of the recent elections in Venezuela, which gave victory to dictator Nicolás Maduro.

In a joint statement released on Saturday (24), the governments of Brazil and Colombia expressed concerns about the legitimacy of the Venezuelan electoral process and called for the immediate release of the voting records.

Read the full joint statement by Lula and Petro

JOINT DECLARATION OF BRAZIL AND COLOMBIA

Presidents Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Gustavo Petro held telephone conversations yesterday and today (August 23 and 24) on the issue of the presidential elections in Venezuela. Both presidents remain convinced that the credibility of the electoral process can only be restored through the transparent publication of verifiable data broken down by electoral section.

Political normalization in Venezuela requires the recognition that there is no lasting alternative to peaceful dialogue and democratic coexistence in diversity. The two presidents urge all parties involved to refrain from resorting to acts of violence and repression.

As neighboring countries directly interested in the stability of Venezuela and the region, and witnesses to the Barbados Agreements, Brazil and Colombia keep their channels of communication open with the parties and reiterate their willingness to facilitate understanding between them.

Brazil and Colombia take note of the decision of the Venezuelan Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) regarding the electoral process. They reiterate that they continue to await the release by the CNE of the minutes broken down by voting section. They also recall the commitments made by the government and the opposition through the signing of the Barbados Agreements, whose spirit of transparency must be respected.

They also express their total opposition to the continued application of unilateral sanctions as an instrument of pressure. They share the understanding that unilateral sanctions are contrary to international law and harm the population of sanctioned countries, especially the most vulnerable groups.