The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), are considering a meeting next week, from January 29th to February 3rd, to talk about payroll relief.

The meeting must be held before the return of work in the Legislature, on February 5, and in the midst of an impasse over the MP (provisional measure) that ended the benefit to 17 sectors of the economy.

The government sent the MP to the Legislature 1,202 of 2023 –which deals with the re-encumbrance of payroll in 17 sectors of the economy, the reduction of the social security rate for cities with up to 142.6 thousand inhabitants and also lowers other rules to increase tax collection.

On January 19, the senator stated that the section of the MP that deals with payroll repayment will be reissued by the federal government. According to Pacheco, the agreement was reached in conversations with the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadand with Lula.

“It was agreed that the exemption from the payroll – regardless of those who agree or not with this institute, but having been a decision of the National Congress […]–, the exemption will be valid”stated the president of the Senate during his participation in Lide Brazil eventin Zurich (Switzerland). “And there is a commitment from the federal government to reissue the provisional measure”he completed.

On Monday (15 January), Pacheco met Haddad to discuss the topic. For considering the return of a provisional measure “something exceptional” and because the text presented by the Executive includes other issues, a political solution was agreed.

On the same day, however, the Minister of Finance did not confirm that there would be a reformulation of the MP. According to Haddad, he made a “caught up in understanding” by Lula and the presidents of the two Houses of the Legislature –Pacheco and Arthur Lira (PP-AL)– to address the matter.

Pacheco wants to separate from the MP what has already been voted on in Congress in 2023. In this case, the proposal to re-encumber the payroll (which has an impact of R$ 12.26 billion) and the change in the social security contribution rate (with an impact of R$ 4 billion). They would be dealt with via separate bill.

The MP would maintain the offsetting tax credits obtained by companies and the Persian (Emergency Events Sector Resumption Program).

The president of the Senate told Haddad that he wants to vote “2 different degrees”.

On January 22, during an interview with the program Roda VivaHaddad said that “no leader” supporter with whom he spoke at the National Congress wants “eternalize” payroll tax relief.

UNDERSTAND MP 1,202

The provisional measure was announced by Fernando Haddad in December. It would be valid immediately. There was strong pressure from the private sector and mayors, who would be affected. The economic czar backed down and lowered the MP into effect only from April 1st. Here are the 3 items contained in the proposal to increase tax collection:

reimbursement of payroll – determines that 17 sectors of the economy and cities with up to 142.6 thousand inhabitants collect the full amount of payments to the INSS on the salaries of their employees. New value of the fiscal impact in 2024, according to Haddad: R$16 billion ;

– determines that 17 sectors of the economy and cities with up to 142.6 thousand inhabitants collect the full amount of payments to the INSS on the salaries of their employees. New value of the fiscal impact in 2024, according to Haddad: ; tax credits via court – companies go to court and manage to obtain measures to avoid paying taxes. This type of strategy would be repelled by the MP. Amount to be collected: R$ 20 billion ;

– companies go to court and manage to obtain measures to avoid paying taxes. This type of strategy would be repelled by the MP. Amount to be collected: ; benefit for the events sector – because of the pandemic, companies that hold events received many facilities. The MP would end everything by 2025. Value of the tax waiver this year: R$ 6 billion.

The exemption covers 17 segments of the Brazilian economy. The list is varied and includes sectors such as footwear, textile industry, communications, information technology, road transport, call center and civil construction.