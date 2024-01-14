Mayor said he was contacted by the authorities, who made themselves available to the municipality; 9 people died because of storm

The mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes (PSD – RJ) received the support of figures from the federal government in the face of the heavy rains that have hit the city since Saturday night (13 January 2024).

Paes said on his profile on X (formerly Twitter) that he received a call from the Minister of Integration and Regional Development, Waldez Góes, on behalf of the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). Upon contact, the minister would have made himself available to assist the municipality with whatever was needed.

The President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), would also have made itself available to assist in the city's recovery and offered support with federal resources. The rains in the region have already caused 9 deaths as of 2pm this Sunday (Jan 14), according to the Fire Department.

The City Hall Operations Center announced that the municipality entered Risk Stage 4 (on a scale of 5), which means that one or more serious events impact the city. It is also established when there is a simultaneous incidence of several medium and high impact problems in different regions.

FORECAST

Alerta Rio, the city’s monitoring system, said that a “stationary in the ocean still influences the weather” in the region.

For this Sunday (January 14), the forecast is that the sky will remain “predominantly cloudy”, with moderate rain in the morning and light rain at any time.

On Monday (Jan 15) and Tuesday (Jan 16), there will be a reduction in cloud cover over the city and there is no forecast of rain.