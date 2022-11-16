Senate President schedules meeting on PEC between leaders of the Upper House and Geraldo Alckmin, who coordinates the transition

The elected president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), and the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), reached a common denominator on the duration of the effects of PEC. In a conversation this Tuesday (15.Nov.2022), on the margins of COP 27, the UN climate conference in Egypt, the idea of ​​removing the total cost of Brazil Aid for 4 years from the spending ceiling gained even more strength .

The transitional government calculates the annual expense of the aid, which it has been calling “Bolsa Familia”, at BRL 175 billion. Here is the account of Lula’s team:

BRL 105 billion already foreseen in the 2023 Budget project, which are only enough to pay a benefit of BRL 405;

already foreseen in the 2023 Budget project, which are only enough to pay a benefit of BRL 405; BRL 52 billion to complete the value up to R$ 600;

to complete the value up to R$ 600; BRL 18 billion for an extra BRL 150 per child up to 6 years old.

In the model discussed by Lula and Pacheco, the validity of the PEC would last exactly as long as the PT’s party was in office, that is, until the end of 2026.

The alternatives that the transitional government has been talking about would be a text authorizing a hole in the ceiling in the amount that the benefit costs for just 1 year or even permanently.

Those who argue against these options say that discussing the amount outside the spending ceiling limit from year to year would mean similar wear and tear each time the budget project is sent to Congress, generating tension over the continuity of the benefit.

Taking the income transfer program off the ceiling indefinitely, according to critics of the idea, disregards the possibility that the country’s economy will improve in the coming years and inequality will decrease, which, in theory, will reach a stage where spending can return under the mechanism.

Lula and Pacheco agreed that the duration of 4 years for the effects of the PEC gives budget predictability and breath for the elected government to seek resources for assistance with international organizations and increase its collection from the development of the economy.

The petista also heard from the president of the Senate that there is, today, a predisposition of congressional leaders to help the processing of the PEC with a 4-year term.

In the context of the conversation with Lula, Pacheco designated some senators to talk on Wednesday (15.Nov) with the vice president-elect and coordinator of the transitional government, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), on the PEC.

Must attend the meeting Alexandre Silveira (PSD-MG), who was director of Legal Affairs at the Senate during Pacheco’s administration before assuming the mandate of Antonio Anastasia (today Minister of the Federal Court of Accounts), and the leaders of the MDB benches, Eduardo Braga (AM), and from União Brasil, Davi Alcolumbre (AP).

Alcolumbre is president of the CCJ (Constitution and Justice Commission), through which the ceiling-breaking PEC will have to pass before, if approved, going to a vote in the Senate plenary.

There will also be a meeting between Alckmin and the senator-elect on the 4th Wellington Dias (PT-PI) with the general rapporteur for the 2023 Budget, Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI).

In addition to the expectation of having access to the final text to be presented to the Senate, Castro also wants to receive from the transitional government a detailed list of programs and expenses that will occupy the R$ 105 billion slack that the PEC will open in the Budget and in the spending ceiling. .

The amount corresponds to the amount that is already foreseen in the budget proposal for the Brazil Aid, but which is only enough for a benefit of R$ 405.

Lula’s team defends removing the total cost of the income transfer program from the spending ceiling and using the R$ 105 billion slack to give a real increase in the minimum wage and supplement the budget in the areas of education, health, culture and science. and technology.

In recent interviews, Wellington Dias said there was a need to allocate more money to the Popular Pharmacy program, universities, transport and school lunches and the FNDCT (National Fund for Scientific and Technological Development).

Relief for culture, through the laws Aldir Blanc 2 and Paulo Gustavo, is also on the radar of budget supplementation after being emptied by the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) government.