Mercosur is stressed by a symmetry of obsessive precision. Lula da Silva and Milei maintain a distance that is very difficult to find in the history of the relationship between Brazil and Argentina. What was open rivalry is now, for reasons of prudence, a contrast that has deepened in recent weeks at the level of foreign policy. Lula and Milei, who share the aspiration of being seen as global actors, radicalized their definitions in the face of the conflict between Israel and Palestine. This counterpoint is projected onto the domestic scene of each country, which is crossed, in both cases, by religious factors.

The discord between the Brazilian president and his Argentine colleague has been fueled over the past year. In her accelerated race to power, Milei uninhibitedly displayed her friendship with Lula's greatest enemy, Jair Bolsonaro. And Lula not only received Milei's rival, Sergio Massa, in Brasilia, but also put his own electoral campaign team at his service. Milei called Lula “corrupt” and “furious communist.” And Lula warned Joe Biden that the democratic system in Argentina was in danger. That danger, I don't need to clarify, was represented by Milei.

The president of Brazil, contrary to an invariable tradition, did not attend the inauguration of his colleague in Buenos Aires. Yes, Bolsonaro was there, feted like a star. But Milei stopped talking about Lula. She has had pejorative expressions towards the Chilean Gabriel Boric or the Colombian Gustavo Petro. But, at least until now, she excluded the Brazilian from his hell. The Mercosur calendar forces Lula and Milei to meet face to face in June. The chancelleries try to avoid an interdict.

The contradiction remains, but it became indirect. On February 8, the Argentine was in Israel. It was more than a diplomatic visit. It had the tone of a spiritual pilgrimage that reached its climax when, embracing his rabbi, spiritual director and ambassador in Tel Aviv, Axel Wahnish, Milei collapsed in anguished tears in front of the Western Wall. On that trip he once again assured, following in the footsteps of Donald Trump, and even an unfulfilled promise by Bolsonaro, that he will move the country's representation to Jerusalem.

These geopolitical options match a subjective process. Milei appears to be converting to Judaism. And she interprets her place in politics with categories associated with that faith. For example, he presents himself as Aaron, who spread the teachings of Moses: “I am Aaron,” he says, “but the leader is my sister, Karina, who has the virtues of Moses.” He also usually explains that, “just as it took Moses 40 years to lead the chosen people to the promised land, Argentine democracy was waiting 40 years for me.”

Two weeks after Milei's arrival in Israel, at an African summit, Lula said that that country was committing a genocide in Gaza similar to that carried out by Adolf Hitler against the Jews. The government of Benjamin Netanyahu immediately declared him “persona non grata.”

The adoption by the president of Brazil of increasingly categorical positions leads many observers to speak of a “third Lula”, much more ideologized, or much less pragmatic, than the other two, the one of the first and the second presidential term. . There is a widespread belief that the style of this new Lula obeys the influence of Celso Amorim, his personal advisor on foreign policy and, above all, Rosãngela, “Janja”, his wife. Both revolve around a determining political premise: animosity towards the United States.

Lula's relationship with Joe Biden promised to be much friendlier than it is. The role of the North American government in defending the Brazilian rule of law against Bolsonaro's attacks becomes increasingly clear as the judicial investigation progresses. On July 28, 2022, in the midst of the electoral dispute, Biden's Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, declared in Brasilia that what unites all of America is the love for democracy. It is now known that these demonstrations occurred 23 days after Bolsonaro chaired a cabinet meeting in which he urged, with cryptic language, to carry out actions to prevent Lula's victory. It is a disturbing question what effect the eventual imprisonment of her friend Bolsonaro could have on Milei.

However, Washington's support for the electoral process that would return him to power has not managed to quell the anti-American phobia of Lula and his entourage. That allergy is expressed these days in the differences related to Israel's military actions in Gaza. Two weeks ago, when Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Brasilia, his spokespeople were quick to report disagreements about these attacks, which for Lula are equivalent to the Holocaust produced by the Nazis.

Milei takes advantage of these disagreements between the neighbors to propose Washington as an unconditional ally. This expresses a political conviction, but also a current interest: the Argentine government needs American sponsorship in the International Monetary Fund. Soon the Minister of Economy, Luis Caputo, will be discussing a new stabilization program with that organization.

Lula's position in relation to the conflict between Israel and Hamas has impacted his popularity levels. Polls indicate a decline that is most pronounced among evangelicals. In that religious community, very powerful in Brazil, the president has lost charm as a consequence of his tension with Israel or, to put it in confessional terms, with the Holy Land. Bolsonaro, who has always had a very broad base among evangelicals, led a fairly large march in San Pablo, to which his supporters attended waving Israeli flags.

As the days go by, the Lula-Milei symmetry also unfolds in this political-religious field. The Argentine government is completely reviewing the way state aid reaches the poorest. It is a main issue, in an economy corroded by inflation and in which more than 42% of people do not satisfy their basic needs. As part of this reform, the Minister of Human Capital, Sandra Pettovello, decided to seal an alliance with evangelical organizations to channel part of the resources destined for social assistance. The dominant sector of these organizations is represented by Brazilian pastors who, in their country, are linked to Bolsonaro.

It would be a mistake to reduce this combination of electoral proselytism and religious framework to an instrumental level. The sociologist Pablo Semán, in his book “It is among us”, one of the best essays on the deep processes that contributed to the growth of Milei, has x-rayed the political culture that matches the evangelical movement. As if it were an echo of those works, the journalist Celso Ming has just published in O Estado de São Paulo, an article defending the thesis that Brazilian evangelism channels an individualistic, entrepreneurial vision of the world, of almost Darwinian competition, so foreign to the Brazilian trabalhismo as well as Peronism, which finds very familiar modulations in Bolsonaro's slogans. And that, in Argentina, offers a very appropriate story to Milei's libertarian leadership.

