President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and the Prime Minister of Barbados, a small Caribbean island country, met this Wednesday (28), in Georgetown, Guyana, at margins of the 46th Summit of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (Caricom)

“We talked about several important topics: the reform of the global financial system to face the climate crisis, as well as the need for longer financing terms for low- and middle-income countries,” said Lula in a post on social media.

Mia Mottley has been one of the most eloquent voices, on the international stage, in favor of bolder proposals for poor countries to have easier financing and debt forgiveness in the challenge of adapting to climate change underway on the planet. She leads, for example, the call “Bridgetown Initiative”, a proposal that requires the most industrialized and developed countries to bear the expenses and financing necessary to face climate change in developing countries. In your speech at the closing of the summitPresident Lula mentioned the initiative, which has support from Brazil.

Countries like Barbados, an island of 430 square kilometers (km2), the equivalent of the city of Curitiba, are among the most threatened by the adverse climate conditions expected in the coming decades. These changes could even lead to an increase in ocean levels, threatening coastal areas and islands with being submerged.

For his work in the environmental fight, Mottley won the Champion of the Earth award in the Political Leadership category from the United Nations. Last year, she was one of the highlights of the event organized by French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, called the Summit for the New Global Financial Pact. The meeting was attended by more than 300 public, private or non-governmental entities, including more than 100 heads of state, including President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

In this Wednesday's bilateral conversation, Lula and Mottley also discussed a cooperation project in marine research between the coast of Brazil and the Caribbean, in addition to the need for a direct air connection between the north of the country and Barbados.

Agenda in the Caribbean

During his stay in Guyana, Lula also met with the head of government of the neighboring country, Irfaan Ali, and the president of Suriname, Chan Santokhi, to discuss topics of trilateral interest, such as energy and integration of physical and digital infrastructure.

From Guyana, on Thursday (29), Lula travels to the small Caribbean island country of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, where he will participate, on March 1st, in the opening of the 8th summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac)which will be held in Kingstown, the capital.

Despite being one of Celac's founding countries, Brazil's previous government left the community, made up of 33 nations. A reintegration into the bloc It was one of President Lula's first foreign policy measures at the beginning of 2023, upon assuming his third term.