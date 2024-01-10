President and chancellor must discuss the escalation of the conflict in Ecuador and the situation in Japan after the earthquake on January 1st

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) met this Wednesday morning (January 10, 2024) with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chancellor Mauro Vieira, at Palácio da Alvorada. The meeting takes place after the escalation of internal conflicts in Ecuador and the instability in Japan, which suffered a 7.6 magnitude earthquake on January 1st.

On Tuesday afternoon (January 9), Itamaraty reported that it is following the case of a Brazilian in Ecuador, who was allegedly kidnapped. The country is facing a wave of violence.

“The Brazilian government monitors with concern and condemns the violent actions carried out by organized criminal groups in several cities in Ecuador. It also expresses solidarity with the Ecuadorian government and people in the face of the attacks”said the government in a note.

This post will receive more information.