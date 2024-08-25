The president will visit the National Center for Prevention and Combat of Forest Fires in Brasília this Sunday (25.Aug)

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) will go this Sunday (Aug. 25, 2024) to the National Center for Prevention and Combat of Forest Fires, based at Ibama (Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources) in Brasília. The idea is to monitor the situation of fires throughout the country, especially in São Paulo.

He will be with the Minister of the Environment, Marina Silva, and other representatives of the federal government. There, they will have a meeting about the situation of the fires. The State of São Paulo has placed 34 cities on high alert for fires. Of these, 24 have active fire outbreaks.

Due to the flames, Brasilia woke up filled with smoke. According to the CBMDF (Military Fire Department of the Federal District), the dense fog comes from the fires in SP. The cloud reached the federal capital due to changes in wind currents.

A carbon monoxide (CO) stain covers an area of ​​the country that goes from the North to the Southeast and passes through the Center-West, according to the meteorological analysis application Windy.

The points of greatest concentration of particles are in the region of Porto Velho (RO) and in the vicinity of Ribeirão Preto (SP), where a fire was concentrated that left around 30 cities on alert in São Paulo.

Air quality in São Paulo has plummeted, with the capital’s sky taking on a reddish hue late in the afternoon on Friday (23 August), an optical phenomenon caused by the refraction of solar rays in the dust and soot from the fires.

The government of Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans) created a crisis office to manage monitoring and control actions for the situation. According to the Civil Defense Emergency Management Center (CGE), there are active fires in 30 cities, which is why a maximum alert for major fires was established.

The Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilhasaid this Saturday (Aug 24, 2024) that the government is willing to help the Government of São Paulo to alleviate the situation of the municipalities that are on high alert because of the fires that are ravaging the State.