One of the first acts of the Lula government’s foreign policy (perhaps the first) was carried out even before his inauguration. To meet the desire to invite the dictator Nicolás Maduro to the ceremony that marked the beginning of Lula’s third term, the PT convinced Itamaraty and the Ministry of Justice to revoke a 2019 ordinance, which prohibited the Venezuelan dictator and his closest collaborators to enter Brazil. That year, the then Ministers of Justice, Sergio Moro, and of Foreign Affairs, Ernesto Araújo, lowered the standard following the examples of Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Panama.

The decision to bar Maduro and his gang was based on resolutions by the Organization of American States (OAS) and the Human Rights Council of the United Nations (UN) and on statements by the Lima Group, which was created in 2017 with the mission of trying to find a solution to the political, institutional, economic and humanitarian crisis in Venezuela.

For the PT, it was about reversing a decision by Jair Bolsonaro that had become an inconvenience for the arrival of one of the main guests. Maduro did not show up, but sent the president of the National Assembly, deputy Jorge Rodriguez, to represent the regime. Rodriguez, by the way, was sanctioned by the State Treasury in 2018 and was one of the names on the list of members of the regime banned from entering Brazil.

Maduro inherited the regime founded by Hugo Chávez and was not embarrassed to show how Venezuela turned into a dictatorship. The Venezuelan tragedy became so explicit that not even those who tried to turn a blind eye to the abuses of Chavismo were able to continue to do so. Even with reports full of contortions, the former president of Chile and head of human rights at the UN, Michelle Bachelet, recognizedmore than once, that the regime led by Maduro violated human rights.

But so what? Maduro ignored the world and, with the support of China, Russia, Turkey and Iran, remained standing. About to complete ten years in power, the dictator knew how to wait for the normalization of his actions. Helped by the energy crisis stemming from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has given muscle to the oil lobby in the United States, Maduro has left the condition of an outcast to become a disgusting but (supposedly) necessary partner.

Maduro’s increasing rehabilitation does not mean amnesty for his crimes, much less his acquittal. Maduro’s list of violations is robust and is under investigation at the International Criminal Court, the Hague Tribunal. By the way, this is where dictators who committed crimes against humanity and genocide are tried.

But, for the new phase of Brazilian diplomacy, Maduro has once again become a good companion. A (supposedly) essential partner.

Lula was elected promising to save democracy. It was and still is celebrated for that. But the malleability with which Lula, lulistas and the like attribute to what they call democracy is disconcerting. Tolerance, support and admiration for Chavismo and its heir are examples of inconsistency. When criticized, they resort to the fact that elections are held in Venezuela. Incidentally, perhaps no place in Latin America or in the whole world has held more elections and popular consultations than Chavista Venezuela.

Elections are oversized in their role as a democratic phenomenon. Cuba and North Korea hold elections. And? Thinking that democracy comes down to voting is possibly the central misconception that is taken advantage of by anyone who wants to distort the concept of democracy or even discredit it.

Voting is an act that is part of democracy, but does not summarize it. Fundamental guarantees such as freedom of expression, balance between constituted powers, fair and swift legal systems, respect for public goods and absolute observance of the Constitution are some – just some – of the elements that help measure the health of a democracy. If they don’t do well, democracy does badly.

Dictators like Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping know very well how to use the deification of elections in the West against Westerners themselves. In 2016, by spreading the word that it had interfered in the US election, Russia – which undeniably acted, but certainly not on the scale and with the results they led the world to believe – undermined confidence in the US electoral system. In 2021, China took advantage of Donald Trump’s campaign scam and his supporters about fraud that proved impossible to prove to sell the thesis that the model of democracies we know does not work and that their “democracy” should be considered as an option or at least accepted as something normal.

The Venezuela of Hugo Chávez and Nicolás Maduro did not become what it became overnight. Chavismo is not an accident, a miracle or an assault on the poor Venezuelan population. The regime was built. Chávez was elected in 1998 in a clean election. Certainly with problems, but according to the rules and without the theft that would later characterize each of the other electoral disputes that would come in the following years. The people chose him to solve the crisis and provide social answers that were ignored by his predecessors. He had already shown himself to be a coup plotter when he tried to seize power by force, in a failed coup, six years earlier. But even so, the Venezuelans gave him the keys to the Miraflores Palace.

Chávez bought who he could. He chased those who couldn’t buy. He arrested. He spanked. He killed. But none of that happened all of a sudden. Many still insist on believing that scams are instantaneous acts. Chávez tried that old model and it failed. So he turned his scamming into a daily act. Democracy in Venezuela was dying day by day. Year after year. Act after act.

When he died in March 2013, Chávez bequeathed a divided country to Maduro. The economic crisis was already threatening stability and institutions no longer existed for anything other than validating the regime’s actions. Maduro came to sediment the damage, increasing the intensity and scope of the tragedy. He was the face of the dictator. But the dictatorship he inherited was long in the making.

Latin America is full of examples of autocracies that were born disguised as democracy. Nicaragua and Bolivia are among those worth mentioning. Returning to Venezuela, it is worth remembering that Chávez fought against fascism. At least that’s what he said. He promised equality and social justice. He had a heavy hand in asserting what he sold as justice, but it was nothing more than justice. He muzzled critics. He shut down TVs, newspapers and websites. He broke the country. He ejected from the territory by persecution, hunger, violence and all kinds of tragedy more than 7 million Venezuelans.

All this had already happened and was duly known, but, even so, Lula’s PT remained faithful. In a note, currently only readable on a digital file, the PT expressed its happiness for the victory of the regime in regional elections. The note says, among other barbarities, that “this victory acquires even more historical importance for having taken place in the midst of a clumsy attempt to encircle and annihilate the country led by the US government, an empire that seeks to defeat the peoples and nations that fight for justice. social inclusion, social inclusion and self-determination”.

In recent years, one of the questions I heard the most on the subject was about the possibility or not of Brazil becoming a Venezuela. I always said no. The will never lacked, but the conditions always lacked. Lula is back and we will be faced with a new test of resilience. The question now is whether the brakes that existed in the past will be able to be applied. Brazil is already downhill. The question is whether he will be able to make the curve or if he will fall into the abyss.