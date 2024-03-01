President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) met, this Friday (1st), with the Venezuelan dictator, Nicolás Maduro, in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, an island in the Caribbean. According to People's Gazette It was learned that at the meeting, the two spoke about the elections in the country and signed a memorandum of understanding with the intention of “deepening the bilateral relationship”.

The meeting took place in parallel with the Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) and lasted around 1h10. Maduro assured that he will hold elections in the country and the two discussed several topics, including the Yanomami crisis in indigenous territory and the debt that Caracas still owes to the country.

In power for more than 13 years, Maduro is accused of implementing a dictatorial regime in Venezuela and, in this way, worsening the economic and humanitarian crisis in the country. Maduro is also accused of manipulating the Venezuelan elections to stay in power.

This year, with elections scheduled to take place in the second half of the year, the dictator signed the Barbados Agreement with the United States in which the country agreed to ease economic embargoes on Caracas on the condition that Maduro hold safe and democratic elections. The dictator, however, has not fulfilled his part of the agreement.

Lula, who has already come out in defense of the Venezuelan on several occasions, contacted the Itamaraty Palace and his advisor for special matters, Celso Amorim, to negotiate the electoral campaign in Caracas. Brazil was even an active part of the negotiations with Washington.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the department is in frequent contact with the Venezuelan government and is trying to make Maduro understand the importance of this election. Also according to Itamaraty, the ministry has had “signals” that the Venezuelan government will schedule the presidential election for the second half of this year.

Maduro must insist on not complying with the Barbados Agreement

In the wake of negotiations to hold elections, Venezuela and the United States signed the Barbados Agreement, negotiated with the Maduro government, opponents and other countries. Maduro, however, does not seem willing to leave office through democratic means.

Last January, Venezuela's Supreme Court of Justice considered Maduro's main opponent, María Corina Machado, ineligible for 15 years. Corina won the primaries for her party, Vente Venezuela, in October last year and became a target of the Venezuelan regime. Henrique Capriles, a possible replacement for Corina and who has already been a presidential candidate twice, was also considered unqualified to run in this year's election.

In a meeting with Lula, Maduro assured the PT member that he will hold elections in the country. The election, however, should not go as expected. This Friday, the Venezuelan government presented to the National Electoral Council a proposal for elections in accordance with the dictator's interests. In the document, which annuls the Barbados Agreement, Maduro offers 27 possible dates for the election.

The dictator called the new proposal “the most complete, most inclusive that we have ever made in Venezuela in these 25 years of the Bolivarian Revolution”. In an announcement made by the Venezuelan government, the new document defends “national sovereignty” and rejects “criminal sanctions that attack the people of Venezuela.”

Crisis with Guyana

Lula and Maduro's meeting takes place two days after the Brazilian met with Irfaan Ali, president of Guyana. The country has also been the target of threats from the Venezuelan autocrat who held a referendum last year with the intention of invading and annexing the Essequibo region, which corresponds to 70% of Guyana's territory.

The area has been disputed by Guyana and Venezuela for more than a century. With large reserves of oil and minerals, the region's natural wealth has been widely explored by Guyana in recent years and has had a positive impact on the country's economy.

In 2023, after the opposition showed strength and preference among the electorate, Maduro reignited the Essequibo discussion and gained social appeal. The territorial impasse almost turned into an armed conflict at the end of the year and, since then, Brazil has made itself available to host meetings.

While visiting Guyana, however, Lula said that the impasse with Venezuela was not discussed with Irfaan and would not be discussed in the meeting with Maduro. He also told the press that “Brazil will remain committed to ensuring that things happen as smoothly as possible”.

“If, in 100 years, it was not possible to solve this problem, it is possible that it will take us a few more decades. The only thing I am sure of is that violence will not solve this problem, it will create other problems”, said the PT member about the territorial dispute between Guyana and Venezuela.