Ministers of Defence, José Múcio, and of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, participate in the dialogue. Expectation is that the topic will be discussed at lunch on Friday

The President of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), and the one from France, Emmanuel Macron, will discuss the partnership to construction of a nuclear-powered submarine (understand more below). It is expected to be one of the themes of the working lunch between them and ministers from both countries, on Friday (23.jun.2023), in Paris (France).

The participation of at least 2 ministers of the Lula government at the lunch is confirmed:

Jose Mucio (Defence) – is in Paris;

Alexandre Silveira (Mines and Energy) – is on its way to the French capital.

Silveira left early this Wednesday night (June 21) for France. In addition to the working lunch, he will have bilateral meetings to discuss energy security and energy transition.

Múcio is already in France. The main aeronautical fair in Europe, the Paris Air Show, is taking place in the capital of the country. Representatives of the Brazilian defense industry are already there, such as the CEO of Embraer Defense, João Bosco Costa.

Fernando Haddad (Finance) is also going to meet the president – ​​he is on the same flight as Silveira. Its focus will be on possible commercial partnerships between the two countries.

UNDERSTAND THE BRAZIL-FRANCE PARTNERSHIP

2008 – the program ProSub (Submarine Development Program) is created. The partnership between Brazil and France for technology transfer is part of this. It would enable the production of 4 conventional submarines and the manufacture of the 1st Brazilian submarine with nuclear propulsion ;

– the program ProSub (Submarine Development Program) is created. The partnership between Brazil and France for technology transfer is part of this. It would enable the production of 4 conventional submarines and the ; 2010 – engineers from the Brazilian Navy start courses and training given by the then DCNS, today Naval Group, a French industrial group specializing in naval defense construction, with which Brazil has a partnership. They replicate the acquired knowledge to other members of the Navy;

– engineers from the Brazilian Navy start courses and training given by the then DCNS, today Naval Group, a French industrial group specializing in naval defense construction, with which Brazil has a partnership. They replicate the acquired knowledge to other members of the Navy; 2012 – The project for the 1st SN-BR (Brazilian Nuclear Propulsion Submarine) begins in July at CTMSP (Navy Technological Center in São Paulo). It was called Phase A;

– The project for the 1st SN-BR (Brazilian Nuclear Propulsion Submarine) begins in July at CTMSP (Navy Technological Center in São Paulo). It was called Phase A; 2013 – Phase B, the 2nd stage of the project, started in 2013 and ended in 2017. It corresponds to the preliminary project. The conclusion of the phase allows the elaboration of definitive contracts for the acquisition of the package of materials and the construction of the SN-BR;

– Phase B, the 2nd stage of the project, started in 2013 and ended in 2017. It corresponds to the preliminary project. The conclusion of the phase allows the elaboration of definitive contracts for the acquisition of the package of materials and the construction of the SN-BR; phases C and D – the detailed design and construction of the nuclear-powered submarine are planned. The projected completion date is 2029.

In addition to the 5 submarines, Prosub includes the construction of an industrial infrastructure complex to support the operation of submarines, which includes the shipyards, the naval base and the Steel Structures Manufacturing Unit (UFEM), in Itaguaí (RJ).

In March 2023, Lula visited the Naval Complex of Itaguaí, in Rio de Janeiro.