Presidents held bilateral meeting at G7 summit; petista will also meet with premiers of Germany and India

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) met this Saturday (May 20, 2023) with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron. The leaders are in Hiroshima, Japan, and are attending the G7 summit.

In your account on Twitter, Lula said that he spoke with Macron about the preservation of the Amazon and the ways to reach a resolution for the war between Russia and Ukraine.

“We are resuming the friendship and partnership between our countries, we can do many things together”said the president.

BILATERAL MEETINGS

Lula arrived in Japan on Thursday (May 18, 2023). In addition to Macron, the Chief Executive has already met with the Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese, with the Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, and with the President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo. He also met the head of the IMF (International Monetary Fund), Kristalina Georgieva.

The PT should have at least two more bilateral meetings this Saturday (May 20): with the Prime Minister of Germany, Olaf Scholz, and with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.

Read the list of other scheduled meetings:

Bilateral meetings are negotiated and confirmed according to the agendas of the heads of state and government.

At the G7 summit, Lula has already participated in 2 debate sessions. They were held between dawn and this Saturday morning (May 20). The 3rd and last one takes place at dawn on Sunday (May 22), local time in Hiroshima. Also on Sunday, the president will visit Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park to pay tribute to the victims of the nuclear attack on the city during World War II.

In meetings during the summit, leaders discussed the war in Ukraine, inflationary dynamics in the world’s main economies, ways to address the vulnerabilities of low- and middle-income countries due to the debt crisis and ways to accelerate actions aimed at climate change and the energy transition.

With the trip to Japan, Lula will have visited 9 countries since the beginning of the government. Before, went to Argentina, Uruguay, USA, China, Arab Emirates, Portugal, Spain It is UK.

In addition to going to the G7, the president should participate in the meetings of Mercosur, Brics, G20, UN and the Climate Conference in the coming months. The petista has already spent 19 days outside the country since January 1st. The count does not consider the president’s current trip.