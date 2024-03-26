Belém (Brazil) (AFP) – The Brazilian president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, launched on Tuesday a plan to raise more than $1 billion to invest in sustainable economy projects in the Brazilian and French-Guyanese Amazon.

The announcement occurred at the beginning of a three-day visit by the French president to Brazil, who in a symbolic gesture met with Lula in Belém, the Amazonian city in the north of the country that in 2025 will host the COP30 against climate change.

Both presidents boarded a boat that took them to the nearby island of Combu to visit a cocoa production microenterprise, an example of bioeconomy.

With the plan announced this Tuesday, France and Brazil aim to raise “1 billion euros of public and private investment over the next four years” ($1.08 billion), according to the roadmap document.

The idea is to combine the “conservation and sustainable management of forests” with the “economic valorization” of their territories, putting “indigenous peoples and local communities at the center of decision-making,” the document adds.

Lula has made the fight against deforestation in the Amazon a priority of his third term.

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) speaks while Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva (2-L) takes photos of Indigenous Peoples Minister Sonia Guajajara and indigenous leader Raoni during a meeting on the island Combu, off Belém, Brazil, on March 26, 2024 © Ludovic MARIN / AFP

The destruction of the Brazilian forest decreased by up to half in 2023 compared to the previous year.

The world's largest tropical forest plays a key role in the fight against climate change by absorbing carbon dioxide emissions.

60% of the Amazon is located in Brazil.

Additionally, the roadmap proposes the development of a “carbon market that rewards jungle countries that invest in the recovery of natural sinks,” the ecosystems that capture large volumes of carbon emissions.

In Belém, Macron will also decorate Chief Raoni with the Legion of Honor, the highest French distinction.

The Kayapó leader, recognizable by his large lip disc and yellow feather headdress, has become the most emblematic figure of Amazon conservation.

A new page

This is the first official trip by a French president in eleven years to the South American giant.

Both leaders will establish a new beginning, after the years of tension between the governments of Macron and the far-right president Jair Bolsonaro (2019-2022).

France, the seventh largest economy in the world, and Brazil, the ninth largest, are considered key players in an international scene marked by the rivalry between China and the United States.



The governor of the state of Pará, Helder Barbalho; the French president, Emmanuel Macron; the Brazilian president, Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva; His wife, Rosangela Da Silva, and Brazilian Environment Minister Marina Silva sail by boat to Combu Island, Pará state, Brazil, on March 26, 2024. © Ludovic MARIN / AFP

Paris sees Brasilia as a bridge with the “large emerging economies”, whose voice Brazilians are increasingly trying to make heard through their current presidency of the G20 of advanced economies and the BRICS+ group.

Submarines and Ukraine

In terms of defense, France and Brazil are cooperating in the manufacture of four classically powered submarines and the third of them, called “Tonelero”, will be inaugurated on Wednesday by both leaders at the Itaguaí naval base, near Rio de Janeiro.

The agreement, entrusted to Naval Group, also provides for the construction of a fifth nuclear-powered submarine for Brazil, but so far without transfer of French technology regarding the reactor.

Other issues will be more complex: Macron will also insist that the war in Ukraine be discussed this year within the G20.

But Lula, who has made Russia uncomfortable by defending a policy of non-isolation, has so far been evasive.

Lula and Macron will seal this visit with a meeting on Thursday at the Planalto presidential palace in Brasilia.