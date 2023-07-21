At the meeting, PT must discuss changes to accommodate Centrão in the government with the president of the Chamber of Deputies

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) should meet on Friday (July 21, 2023) with the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), to discuss the ministerial mini-reform that will house the Centrão in government. the deputy Andre Fufuca (PP-MA) and deputy Silvio Costa Filho (Republicans-PE) are quoted to take vacancies on the Esplanada. Lula is still evaluating which positions he will occupy. They should also talk about the Executive’s priority agendas in the 2nd semester, such as the next steps for tax reform in the country. The meeting time has not yet been set.