the president elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), met this Sunday morning (Dec.18, 2022) just before a decisive week for the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution). The meeting lasted about two hours, at the Meliá hotel, in Brasília, where Lula is staying.

The vote on the PEC that will make room for R$ 200 billion in the 2023 Budget is scheduled for next Tuesday (20.Dec). The PT wanted the text to be voted on last Thursday (Dec. 15), but the proposal is stuck in the Chamber due to difficulties in negotiating between the PT transition team and members of Centrão.

On Saturday (17.10), the rapporteur for the PEC in the House, deputy Elmar Nascimento (União-BA), also met with Lula.

The president-elect tries to unlock the text in the last week before the legislative recess. You have until December 22 to approve the PEC and need 309 of the 513 deputies in 2 rounds of voting. If the text undergoes changes, it will return to the Senate for consideration.

As shown the Power360, the leader of União Brasil in the Chamber and rapporteur of the PEC hoped to take over the Ministry of Mines and Energy. It’s his party’s demand. The folder is also disputed by the MDB.

Arthur Lira wants Nascimento, his ally, to keep Saúde. Lira and Lula had negotiated an agreement to get the PEC approved. In exchange, the elected government would support Lira’s reappointment to the presidency of the Chamber.