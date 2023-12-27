Missionary turned 75 this Wednesday (Dec 27); ministers Alexandre Padilha and Sonia Guajajara also paid tribute

Father Júlio Lancellotti's 75th birthday was celebrated this Wednesday (Dec 27, 2023) by the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). The priest in the pastoral care of Povo de Rua of the Archdiocese of São Paulo was described in a post on social media as “a man who represents in his actions the humanist values ​​of Christianity” by the Chief Executive.

Ministers Alexandre Padilha (Institutional Relations), Sonia Guajajara (Indigenous Peoples) and Jader Filho (Cities) also congratulated the priest.

Minister Alexandre Padilha recalled the political trajectory of Júlia Lancellotti, while Sônia Guajajara stated that he is a “inspiration in the defense of the poorest”.

The priest is known for his work with social assistance for homeless people. Lancelloti was one of the 246 members of Lula's Councila collegiate body composed of representatives from different sectors of civil society to advise the Presidency of the Republic in the formulation of policies and guidelines.

The federal deputies Guilherme Boulos (Psol-SP) and Erika Hilton (PSOL-SP) also congratulated Lancellotti, highlighting his performance on the streets.