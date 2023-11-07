Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/11/2023 – 0:22

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva coordinated a meeting with party leaders from the government base in the Senate, on Monday night (6). The objective was to outline final strategies for voting on the Constitutional Amendment Proposal (PEC) for tax reform, PEC 45/2019. The text is scheduled to be voted on by the House’s Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) this Tuesday (7) and also in the plenary, the following day.

The following senators were at the Planalto Palace: rapporteur Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM), Confúcio Moura (MDB-TO), Davi Alcolumbre (União-AP), Efraim Filho (União-PB), Fabiano Contarato (PT-ES) , Jacques Wagner (PT-BA), Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), Weverton Rocha (PDT-MA), Otto Alencar (PSD-BA), Eliziane Gama (PSD-MA), in addition of ministers Fernando Haddad (Finance) and Alexandre Padilha (Institutional Relations). The meeting, which started at 7:30 pm, ended a little before 11 pm.

Related news:

“Each vote has a hand-to-hand vote, which we have been doing since the morning. We talked to opposition leaders, we can’t say it’s a government matter. Many things about this tax reform were already being thought about before. Personally, I am very confident,” Senator Jacques Wagner told reporters after the meeting.

“As Minister Haddad said, according to the World Bank, the Brazilian tax system is the seventh worst in the world among 190 countries”, added the senator, reinforcing that the PEC, as it has a long period for its entry into force, goes beyond the current government and is a State measure.

Votes and timeline

To be approved in plenary, the government needs a minimum of 49 votes. Jacques Wagner stated that the government’s main weapon is persuasion. Another agreement reached between the government and the opposition is that the National Congress will also analyze, this week, President Lula’s vetoes pending analysis, mainly the time frame. The veto is expected to be on the agenda of the Congress session on Thursday (9).

“O [veto ao] time frame will have to enter at some point. There is no commitment from the government to work for its overthrow, the commitment is to put it to vote. They are the ones who have to cast votes”, stated the government leader in the Senate.

Asked whether the government has enough votes to approve the reform, Jacques Wagner avoided counting, but demonstrated confidence. “I’m not going to say how many votes I have, I’m telling you that I’m going to approve the tax reform”, highlighted the leader.

Reform opinion

Delivered by senator Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM) last week, the tax reform PEC opinion maintained most of the proposal to simplify and reformulate taxes on consumption, approved in early July by the Chamber of Deputies. For example, the unification of federal taxes in the Contribution on Goods and Services (CBS) and state and municipal taxes in the Tax on Goods and Services (IBS) is maintained, and collection at the destination (place of consumption), with a rule of long transition to regional taxes and rapid transition to federal taxes.

The text, however, brought changes. Of 663 amendments presented in the Senate, Braga accepted, partially or totally, 183. The main ones were the creation of a brake on the tax burden (weight of taxes on the economy), the periodic review of the sectors included in specific taxation regimes, the expansion of the Regional Development Fund (FDR) and the inclusion of independent professional services in the reduced CBS and IBS rates.

Another 7 or 9 new modifications, in the form of amendments, must be included in Eduardo Braga’s opinion even before the vote in the CCJ.