President participates in the opening of the Bahia Farm Show; said he would visit the fair to make Agrishow jealous

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) participated on this 3rd fair (6.jun.2023) in the opening of the Bahia Farm Show, an agricultural fair held in the municipality of Luís Eduardo Magalhães, in western Bahia. The petista visited stands at the event accompanied by the governor of Bahia, Jeronimo Rodrigues (PT). Lula said that he would visit the fair to make the agrishowfrom Ribeirão Preto (SP).

The president arrived in Bahia accompanied by the first lady, Janja Lula da Silva, and ministers Rui Costa (Casa Civil) and Carlos Fávaro (Agriculture).

watch the moment (49s):